John Cena Reveals When WWE Heel Run Was Initially Planned To End

One of the main focus points of the newest season of "WWE Unreal" on Netflix is the 2025 retirement tour of "The Never Seen 17" John Cena. Cena's last year in WWE was highly divisive amongst fans, especially after his heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber in March, where he aligned himself with The Rock and rapper Travis Scott, and hit then-Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes with a low blow.

Cena turned babyface once again ahead of WWE SummerSlam, in a seemingly quick pivot in a promo on the edition of "WWE SmackDown" just ahead of "The Biggest Party of the Summer," two nights ahead of his title defense against Rhodes. On the first episode of season three of "Unreal," Cena explained when his heel turn was actually supposed to end.

"Cody, at SummerSlam, was supposed to beat virtue into me," Cena said. "The fans beat him to the point. 'We want John back.' No problem. That's all of us working together. That's [Paul Levesque] telling me I'm swinging too big. Me trying to really put myself in the situation mentally of why am I making these decisions and being coachable enough to pivot. And the audience is the show."

Following his face turn, and after he dropped the Undisputed WWE title back to Rhodes, Cena would go on to face multiple stars in what many fans deemed as "dream matches." He faced AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel, and defeated Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship, the one title that alluded him throughout his full-time in-ring career, completing his Grand Slam. His final match was a tap out loss to GUNTHER at Saturday Night's Main Event.

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