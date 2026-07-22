Seth Rollins Believes He Still Hasn't 'Properly' Main-Evented WWE WrestleMania

Seth Rollins may have one of the best WrestleMania moments in WWE history with his "Heist of the Century," where he cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase during Roman Reigns' match against Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 31, but he still doesn't feel like that's enough. Since then, the "Showcase of the Immortals" has moved from one night to two, with more opportunities for more stars.

In the newest season of "WWE Unreal," which followed Rollins after his shoulder injury at Crown Jewel 2025, he spoke about not yet getting the night two main event spot. "The Visionary" tried to wrap his head around likely missing WrestleMania 42, right before undergoing surgery.

"Kind of also just thinking about that I don't have that many left, you know?" he said. "For me, main eventing WrestleMania is as big as it gets... In my opinion, I haven't properly main evented WrestleMania. Couple of night ones and the cash-in and you know, yadda yadda. But for me, being on the marquee and headlining night two, that is something I've always wanted and I do feel like this year was probably the year for it."

Rollins did end up making it to WrestleMania 42, where he faced GUNTHER, when his former Vision stablemate Bron Breakker, his reported planned opponent before Breakker's injury, interfered. The year prior, Rollins faced Reigns and CM Punk at night one of WrestleMania 41.

The match wasn't for a title, but Rollins left with Reigns' "Wiseman" and Punk ally Paul Heyman by his side. In another big night one main event, he teamed alongside Cody Rhodes against The Rock and Reigns, in a loss, at WrestleMania 40.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE Unreal" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.