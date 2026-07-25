WWE SmackDown 7/24/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I probably shouldn't complain, because the women's division was actually featured in three matches tonight, compared to not at all on "WWE Raw" on Monday, but there are just quite a few things that don't sit right with me about the SummerSlam ladder match for the interim WWE Women's Championship. Outside of not loving the fact an interim champion is being crowned in the first place, I also really don't love some of the various competitors booked into the bout.

The fact that Jade Cargill and Charlotte Flair are taking up two spots in the match, rather than having their own match at "The Biggest Party of the Summer" is baffling to me. I'm assuming that WWE wants their first one-on-one match to be for a title, and I guess that will be for the interim title, as I could see Flair winning this to set up another match against Ripley, but I just don't think that's necessary. I don't want to see Flair as interim champion when there could be so many other women who could be inserted into this ladder match to get the opportunity.

Flair and Cargill's first bout doesn't need to be for a title. I think maybe we should see how they actually work together in a match before it's for any gold. Truly, it's a pretty big match as it is already, as many fans want to see them go head-to-head. Flair's name alone can sell a match at a big premium live event, and with two nights of SummerSlam, it would just make sense. God forbid we add another women's match to the card just for the sake of a good story, however.

I also didn't love that both women qualified over Nia Jax in a DQ finish, due to interference by the other. I guess you can't exactly have one woman qualify clean while the other gets into the match by any other means, but poor Jax. She has every right to be angry, and I'm assuming she qualifies for the last spot next week after being screwed over not once, but twice.

If Flair and Cargill were already set for their own one-on-one match, there would be two spots open for the title bout, one if you include Jax, and other spots open for the television qualifiers. There are so many women on "SmackDown," like Jordynne Grace, Giulia, and Blake Monroe, to name a few, who would have benefited from even just the qualifying matches. Cargill and Flair have a big enough feud to be its own thing on the SummerSlam card, and it just takes something away from what this ladder match could be.

Written by Daisy Ruth