Danhausen Ice Cream Truck Set To Appear In Minneapolis Ahead Of WWE SummerSlam

WWE's Danhausen is seemingly everywhere these days, from getting involved in the New York Knicks' NBA Championship run to getting an assist from Knicks star Karl Anthony-Towns in defeating JD McDonagh at Saturday Night's Main Event. And now heading into SummerSlam, Danhausen is going to be all over Minnesota, in his very own ice cream truck. Sports Business Journal reports that WWE and ESPN will have "a roaming Danhausen themed-ice cream truck" in Minneapolis this weekend, complete with Danhausen's face painted on the front.

The truck will first be made available on July 30 and will run through August 2, when the second night of SummerSlam will take place. Among the areas the truck can be spotted in is Downtown East Commons Park, the Nicollet Mall, the Minneapolis Convention Center, and the site of SummerSlam itself, U.S. Bank Stadium.

Also displaying WWE and ESPN branding, the truck will offer frozen treats, including two Danhausen-themed popsicles activated by a flavor wheel, and other "experiences" such as "giveaways, photo opportunities," and other surprises. While not confirmed, it would seem all but assured that Danhausen will be on the truck during these tours.

Danhausen's ice cream truck adventures will wrap up just in time for the "very nice, very evil" star to participate in his first ever SummerSlam match and arguably the biggest match of his career, when he takes on AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio in a nontitle match on the second night of SummerSlam. Danhausen and Mysterio have been feuding over the last few months after Danhausen refused to curse Oba Femi. He has since defeated Mysterio's stablemate McDonagh in the aforementioned SNME match, and has gotten involved in Mysterio and Judgment Day matches held on "Raw."