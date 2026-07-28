WWE RAW 7/27/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

There are some segments where I truly don't even know where to begin with them because of how wearisome I found them to sit through them from start to end. The opening weigh-in segment between Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar from this edition of "Raw" is a perfect example of one of those segments.

There are two things that I will give WWE credit for doing with this weigh-in. First, as commentary pointed out, they did try to give Lesnar's character some depth by leaving it up for debate whether or not he locked Femi in the cage out of fear or to mess with Femi's head. It did add a little something to this, and left room for each fan to interpret Lesnar's actions as they wish to do so. Second, I also appreciate that this segment felt big enough as a means of kicking off the go-home episode of "Raw" before SummerSlam. With all that said, my positive thoughts on all of this end about there.

Lesnar didn't even bother to step on the scale at any point in this match and Paul Heyman instead had to reveal his weight to the fans citing that Lesnar had already weighed himself backstage. It rendered the entire point of the segment useless, and just felt like a complete waste of time since only one of the men actually weighed in inside the ring itself. I would've rather this just have been advertised as one last meeting between the two men ahead of SummerSlam given that Paul Heyman spent most of this hyping up Lesnar, calling Femi an underdog (even though he has definitely not proven to be that at all both in and outside the context of this storyline), and emphasizing that Lesnar has never lost a Hell in a Cell match.

I also didn't really understand the point of having this take place inside the Hell in the Cell cage. WWE has already pushed the stipulation for Femi and Lesnar's SummerSlam match super hard already; there was no need to have it there as a sort of last minute reminder. It also made it a little hard to see what was happening inside at the same time with so many bodies inside the ring, especially when combined with how many camera cuts were going on at the same time.

Here's what I think this all ended up boiling down to: WWE tried to cram too much into the short amount of time this segment was allotted. Not much of it really ended up working for me, and it just was not something that I enjoyed sitting through.

Written by Olivia Quinlan