Booker T Comments On Possibility Of Enzo Amore Return, Reuniting With Big Cass In WWE

Booker T is eager to see Enzo Amore and Big Cass back in WWE, following recent vignettes and rumors about their return.

Cass officially left AEW earlier this month, and vignettes teasing his return have aired on WWE television in recent weeks. However, Amore has not been featured, despite being spotted at the WWE Performance Center. Booker T discussed the duo on his "Hall of Fame" show and said he is excited to see them reunite in WWE.

"Definitely a hell of a team. By the signs, it seems like Big Cass is coming back," said the Hall of Famer. "I'm sure we could definitely see Enzo make a run as well. I mean, we saw him at the Performance Center not too long ago, doing some work there. Obviously, he's still in good graces with the company, at least now, which is great."

The veteran star pointed out what he was most impressed by with Amore during his first run in WWE, which is doing things organically and getting over with the audience.

"So I definitely want to see Enzo get another run and try to finish the story that he started because Enzo was a phoenix, man. He came out, boom, and just took off. And a lot of that stuff was organic, man. A lot of when you hear the quote, 'You can't teach that,' a lot of that is true. A lot of that is true," said Booker T about Amore.

Cass was reportedly signed by WWE earlier in the month, but WWE reportedly had plans for the former AEW star for quite a few weeks. Many have wondered whether Cass will return as a singles star or reunite with Amore, with the former having competed as both a singles and tag team wrestler during his AEW run. The likes of Booker T and fellow Hall of Famer Bully Ray hope that they come back to the promotion as a unit and recreate some of the magic they had during their time in "WWE NXT."