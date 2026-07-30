Backstage News On Whether WWE SummerSlam Match Is Expected To Be Brock Lesnar's Last

When Brock Lesnar lost to Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42, and tearfully removed his boots and hugged Paul Heyman in the aftermath, many assumed that Lesnar was calling it a career. Instead, Lesnar returned weeks later, defeated Femi in a rematch at Clash in Italy, and a month later attacked Femi again, prompting the latter to give up his guaranteed World Championship shot for a Hell in a Cell match with Lesnar at SummerSlam in Minnesota. And those thinking Lesnar may be wrapping up at SummerSlam instead may be sorely mistaken as well. Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful reports that "the feeling within WWE" is that Lesnar will continue on after SummerSlam, and will not retire.

While Lesnar may not be hanging up the boots, SummerSlam may also be the last time wrestling fans see him for a bit. One person within WWE stated they wouldn't be surprised if Lesnar stepped away following his final clash with Femi, and then resurfaced around the time WrestleMania 43 took place in Saudi Arabia. That has been Lesnar's standard operation since he returned to WWE in 2012, with the former WWE Champion often taking long stretches of time off before returning for marquee matches at major WWE PLE's.

Some are not as sure that Lesnar will be back, however, as it was pointed out that Lesnar has always been cautious about plans regarding his future leaking. Because of that, those within WWE save for certain higher ups would likely be unaware if Lesnar was planning to hang up his boots after SummerSlam. Whatever Lesnar's future may hold, he has made clear that he is not around for a long-time, referring to his most recent stint with WWE as short-term during an interview in early 2026.