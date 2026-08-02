WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 2 Full & Final Card

Night one of WWE SummerSlam 2026 is in the books, but we are only halfway through the "Biggest Party of the Summer" as tonight, fans from around the world will once again descend on the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota for night two of SummerSlam. Six matches are set in stone, four championships will be on the line, and some literal human monies will be up for grabs, so let's take a look at what night two of SummerSlam has in store.

Headlining the show will be the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between the champion Roman Reigns, and the challenger Seth Rollins. Their careers have been linked since the moment they stepped into WWE as part of The Shield, but tonight will be the first time these two men face off in a one-on-one setting since the 2022 Royal Rumble. Rollins never officially lost the title Reigns currently has and feels like it's still rightfully his, but "The Tribal Chief" will do whatever it takes to keep himself at the head of the table.

History will also be made at SummerSlam as the first-ever Interim WWE Women's Champion will be decided in a five-woman Ladder Match. Charlotte Flair, Chelsea Green, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton and Lash Legend will look to climb the ladder of success to not only become interim champion, but to earn themselves a match against current champion Rhea Ripley when she returns from injury.

The other two title matches on night two will see Baron Corbin wrestle his first televised match for WWE in nearly two years as he challenges Trick Williams for the WWE United States Championship. The WWE Intercontinental Championship will also be on the line as Penta defends against Chad Gable, who certainly knows a thing or two about luchadors after his run as The Original El Grande Americano in both WWE and AAA.

The two matches with no titles on the line have their own unique stakes. The match between Sami Zayn and Finn Balor will determine the number one contender to CM Punk's Undisputed WWE Championship, though it's still unknown when that bout will take place. Finally, Danhausen will take on Dominik Mysterio for the thing he cares about more than anything in this world, Human Monies, in a Human Monies on a Pole Match.