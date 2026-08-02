WWE's Bronson Reed Appears To Throw Shade On Oba Femi's Win At WWE SummerSlam 2026

On Saturday, in the main event of SummerSlam, "The Ruler" Oba Femi overthrew "The Beast" Brock Lesnar. While so many were cheerful of Femi's career-defining moment, not everyone was impressed with this changing of the guard event, including WWE star Bronson Reed.

Immediately after Femi's defiant win, the former NXT Men's North American Champion took to X [formerly known as Twitter] and aired his grievances. Though one would think the post would be about him, it was instead a message of grave frustration for his Vision stablemate, Bron Breakker: "And they were scared of Bron being shoved down your throats."

And they were scared of Bron being shoved down your throats. — BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) August 2, 2026

What Reed was referring to was Breakker's topsy-turvy trajectory as of this year. The second-generation star went from being a World Champion contender to being eliminated in the Royal Rumble by Femi – though it was revealed recently on "WWE Unreal" that many backstage were in favor of him winning this year's Men's Royal Rumble – to injury to taking a recent loss to his former leader of The Vision, Seth Rollins, at Night of Champions, back down to tag team contention. WWE's CCO Triple H was hesitant on pushing Breakker to the moon this year, for fear fans would find his ascension forced.

Now that he's closed the book on his rivalry with Lesnar, Femi is focused on securing some championship gold. Femi won this year's King of the Ring Tournament, defeating Jey Uso in the finals at Night of Champions in June. As for Reed, he is on the path of recovery after tearing his biceps during his Elimination Chamber qualifying match this past February.