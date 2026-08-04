Bully Ray Says Monday's Raw Was The Best Night Of LA Knight's WWE Career

The WWE career of LA Knight has risen to great heights, such as a United States Championship win at SummerSlam; it's also sunk to significant lows, with "The MegaStar's" story seeming directionless at points. Coming out of this week's episode of "WWE Raw," though, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes that Knight's purpose might have been restored. At the very least, he reached the highest peak of his WWE run so far.

"I think last night we got the best of his personality," Ray said on "Busted Open," referencing Knight. "We always talk about how LA Knight is a mix of The Rock with some Stone Cold Steve Austin. Rock would throw in those quips and those little jokes. I thought, last night, his timing was really good. I think the calling out of the letters to spell out 'you suck' could be done in a way that was a little more understandable for the people/ I thought it was good, I just didn't think the people really got it as much as they could have ... Everything I'm going to say today about LA Knight, he earned last night. I thought it was the best night of his career."

Following a six-man tag match victory over Jacob Fatu and the Usos at WWE SummerSlam 2026, Knight quickly shifted his attention to their cousin Roman Reigns, who walked out of the premium live event with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship still in his grasp. From Knight's point of view, he deserved a world title shot against Reigns after overcoming his Bloodline brethren. According to "The OTC" himself, Knight hadn't earned anything, further warning that he wouldn't get what he wanted by complaining.