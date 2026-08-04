Bully Ray Says Monday's Raw Was The Best Night Of LA Knight's WWE Career
The WWE career of LA Knight has risen to great heights, such as a United States Championship win at SummerSlam; it's also sunk to significant lows, with "The MegaStar's" story seeming directionless at points. Coming out of this week's episode of "WWE Raw," though, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes that Knight's purpose might have been restored. At the very least, he reached the highest peak of his WWE run so far.
"I think last night we got the best of his personality," Ray said on "Busted Open," referencing Knight. "We always talk about how LA Knight is a mix of The Rock with some Stone Cold Steve Austin. Rock would throw in those quips and those little jokes. I thought, last night, his timing was really good. I think the calling out of the letters to spell out 'you suck' could be done in a way that was a little more understandable for the people/ I thought it was good, I just didn't think the people really got it as much as they could have ... Everything I'm going to say today about LA Knight, he earned last night. I thought it was the best night of his career."
Following a six-man tag match victory over Jacob Fatu and the Usos at WWE SummerSlam 2026, Knight quickly shifted his attention to their cousin Roman Reigns, who walked out of the premium live event with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship still in his grasp. From Knight's point of view, he deserved a world title shot against Reigns after overcoming his Bloodline brethren. According to "The OTC" himself, Knight hadn't earned anything, further warning that he wouldn't get what he wanted by complaining.
Ray Praises LA Knight's Confidence
"I said to Tommy [Dreamer] yesterday, I think I used the term 'sink or swim.' You gotta do something with [Knight]," Ray said. "Now here's Roman Reigns, and I'll be damned if LA Knight did not get the best of Roman Reigns last night. LA Knight's pop when he came out was huge. Listen, I know Iowa was ready for a great show, Monday Night Raw after SummerSlam. We got Roman in the ring. Seth [Rollins] is from Iowa, so they like Roman. They may not have that same kind of love and admiration for him. They could be a little angst from Iowa since Roman beat the hometown boy, but when LA Knight came out, that place blew. He had his swagger. He had his confidence. He didn't stumble over any words. I thought he was serious enough. I thought he had some levity in there."
Following his assertion that Knight go to the back of the line, Reigns began to leave the ring. Knight, however, implored the reigning champion to stay. He doubled down on his belief that he had earned a world title opportunity, citing the fact that defeating him required multiple members of The Bloodline to interfere in previous encounters. Knight also poked fun at Reigns' history alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (now known as AEW's Jon Moxley) in The Shield; to wrap it up, he then described himself as being something Reigns never had been: lightning in a bottle.
As of this writing, it's unclear if Knight's confrontation with Reigns will lead to a WWE World Heavyweight Championship clash. Per Knight himself, the time and date of their potential title match is irrelevant as long as it's accepted at some point. WWE's next big main roster show, Sunday Night's Main Event, is slated for September 6.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.