TNA Impact Viewership & Ratings Report, 7/30/2026

It's been a tremendous last few weeks for TNA and "Impact Wrestling" in the ratings, with the July 16 episode drawing 286K total viewers, while the July 23 episode did 307K total viewers, the highest viewership TNA has drawn since arriving on AMC this past January. But all good things must come to an end, and they did so for TNA for "Impact's" July 30 telecast. Wrestlenomics and SpoilerTV report that the episode drew 176K total viewers and a 0.04 in the coveted 18-49 demographic.

After the two straight weeks of strong ratings, total viewership plummeted down 43% from the July 23 episode and back towards numbers TNA had been doing in the months prior. The four week average also saw declines, with total viewership decreasing 41% from an average of 296K. If there was any good news, it's that 18-49 held up a bit better, dropping only 20% from the previous week's 0.05. The four week average saw no drop in the key demo, indicating that the younger audience stuck around for TNA.

Part of TNA's problem was stiffer wrestling competition than usual, as "AEW Collision" was moved to Thursday due to being pre-empted by Saturday sports coverage, and hit the airwaves one hour before "Impact" started. In a move that likely stung TNA a tad, one of their most famous tag teams, The Motor City Machine Guns," made their AEW debuts to kick off "Collision," officially signing with AEW.

Airing live for the first time in months, "Impact" featured several high profile matches, including two bouts in the TNA Knockouts Television tournament, and The Elegance Brand facing Allie in a handicap match for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships. The show was headlined by Jason Hotch defeating Mustafa Ali to claim the TNA International Championship, Hotch's first title in the promotion.