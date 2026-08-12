Nick Aldis On WWE SummerSlam Match With GUNTHER: 'I Felt Like I Was In Quicksand'

Nick Aldis has detailed the physical toll his match with GUNTHER at SummerSlam took on his body, despite training extensively for it.

Aldis hadn't stepped into a wrestling ring for three years before his clash with "The Ring General," and that long time away from the squared circle seemed to have hurt the conditioning of the "WWE SmackDown" General Manager. In a SummerSlam vlog, Aldis admitted feeling like he was in a quicksand when he was doing battle with GUNTHER.

"I'm so exhausted. It's like, everyone says this and I know it too. It just is what it is. It's like you can do whatever you want. And I've literally been doing the hardest conditioning training I've ever done in my whole life to try to get ready for this. And I still just — I felt like I was in quicksand the whole match. I was so tired," said the English star.

Despite the physical battle he had with GUNTHER, he was pleased with the match's outcome, likening professional wrestling to theater.

"But you know, it was physical, and it was rough and it was emotional, which is to me, like that's what pro wrestling is to me. It's, you know, it's violent theater. You know, it's Shakespeare with, Shakespeare with violence, you know. We rile them up and then we break their hearts," he added.

Aldis' break from wrestling may have lowered his conditioning in the ring, but it helped him heal from injuries that he had neglected throughout his career. Prior to the match, he said in an interview that he had a nagging back injury that was allowed to heal because he wasn't wrestling week in, week out. The former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion is now back to his old job as "SmackDown" General Manager, but he could be back in the ring in the future, as per reports.