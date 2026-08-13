Finn Balor Praises WWE Rival Dominik Mysterio: 'Annoyingly Cool'

Dominik Mysterio has received plaudits from all corners of the pro wrestling business despite being a heel, and the latest to praise him is his former Judgment Day partner, Finn Balor.

Mysterio and Balor may no longer be friends on-screen, but the latter still has love and admiration for him. The Irish star recently appeared on Nina Drama's Kick stream, where a fan asked him if Mysterio is a cool person. Balor emphatically praised him, saying that he's an effortlessly cool star.

"Let me tell you something, Dominik Mysterio is annoyingly cool. The kid, everything he does seems cool. And he does everything effortlessly. Obviously we've had our ups and downs but I got nothing but love for Dominik Mysterio and he's going to be an even bigger star than he is currently," said the former Judgment Day star. "He's still on the rise and I'm excited to see where he goes."

Balor and Mysterio share a close bond, with the latter previously stating that the former Universal Champion is like a stepdad to him, as he has helped him throughout his journey in WWE. Balor was impressed with the way Dominik turned his character around as early as 2023. Ahead of their match at WrestleMania earlier this year, he once again credited Mysterio for how much he has learned on the job, calling him an incredible talent.

Balor's assessment of Mysterio's coolness factor isn't a sentiment he holds only in WWE, with former WWE Champion Cody Rhodes also stating that he doesn't feel cool around the AAA Mega Champion, saying that the young star "oozes charisma."