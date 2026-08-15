WWE SmackDown 8/14/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

"SmackDown" opened with a great segment with Chelsea Green and Nick Aldis over whether or not she would be vacating the WWE Women's title due to injury. After a feel good moment between Green and Aldis, a man had to come ruin it. GUNTHER came to the ring and completely dismissed Green. He told her that her title wasn't important. When Green protested, he told her to shut up. Green responded by calling him out for having a tiny, fragile male ego. Her husband then ran to the ring to confront "The Ring General" for disrespecting his wife. GUNTHER belittled him for taking up for his wife and goaded him into a match.

The title was minimized and thus so was Green herself. The whole segment is reflective of how WWE has been treating its women's division for a while. Instead of having Rhea Ripley vacate the title as soon as she was injured, they let her hold it for two months without being on TV. Green is now the champion and will be holding the title while recovering from injury. Liv Morgan has defended her title once in over 100 days. Becky Lynch returned in a segment in which Morgan asked her why she wasn't at home with her kid. Lynch then sl*t shamed her (Netflix later edited the line out). Maxxine Dupri is now arm candy for Austin Theory.

There are a few positives like the return of Stephanie Vaquer, Jacy Jayne winning the U.S. title, and the ongoing storyline with Jade Cargill and Charlotte Flair that now involves six women. Sadly, those are outliers in the overall scheme of things. There have been more discussions about how WWE is regressing to the behaviors that led to #GiveDivasAChance. Remember when Lash Legend defeated Giulia in two minutes just a few weeks ago?

Cardona came in like a white knight instead of letting Green handle herself. It would've been nice if Green could've low-blowed GUNTHER. At the very least, she could've slapped him. In the WWE Universe, women can be talked down and then only briefly stand their ground until a man has to step in. Cardona ended up losing in just minutes anyway, so what point did he actually make? The segment and the match both felt like something from the early to mid aughts. Green may liken herself to the Divas of the past, but the segments don't have to revert to that time period. She can be a modern version of a Diva while moving the division forward. We don't need men trying to drag them back.

Written by Samantha Schipman