WWE RAW 8/17/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

I have to say, Lyra Valkyria led Sol Ruca to one of Ruca's best matches on the main roster, but Valkyria really needed the victory here. Ruca is perpetually over, and this was Valkyria's first match since defeating Bayley at Saturday Night's Main Event a month ago, and possibly taking her out entirely.

Valkyria hasn't done much at all since changing up her gimmick and working heel, outside of laying out Bayley on the steel steps following their match. She's had some promos during commercial breaks, but if you're in the States, you have to catch those on social media. Tonight, she actually got a televised promo segment ahead of the match, and it wasn't the best. It wasn't anything Valkyria did, and she looked excellent and unhinged, and her delivery was excellent, but the script and contents of the promo weren't great.

She mentioned that she got nothing for beating Bayley, which is absolutely true, but maybe not something WWE should be bringing up so blatantly — though Valkyria, and later Michael Cole on commentary, bringing up Bayley at all is interesting. Valkyria also said that it's been "all about Ruca these days," when it really hasn't, not since she dropped the Women's Intercontinental Championship. I guess it made sense for her to heel it up on Ruca, but the line just didn't land. Thankfully, the vignette didn't overstay its welcome, and we were off to the match.

Valkyria started off the match smart, as she mentioned in her promo that she can do the flips and such Ruca does, but chooses not to. She showed that by keeping Ruca on the mat in various holds to begin. Toward the end of the bout, Valkyria had an excellent counter, where she caught Ruca into a neck breaker on the ropes, then hit a scissor kick to the back of her neck off the ropes. That could have easily been a win for Valkyria, as she could have hit the Night Wing with Ruca dazed off that.

There were a lot of spots in the match that could have gone in the favor of either woman, but in the end, Ruca hit the Sol Snatcher for the victory. I'm assuming WWE is going the route of making Valkyria even more unhinged off the loss, but whether Bayley is on her way back or not, Valkyria needs to get some televised wins with this new gimmick. I hated that she didn't get one over Ruca, who isn't really doing much right now, either.

Written by Daisy Ruth