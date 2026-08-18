Backstage News On Whether Roman Reigns Is Internally Listed As Babyface Or Heel In WWE

Roman Reigns may be the reigning and defending WWE World Heavyweight Champion, but there's plenty of other questions regarding the status of the "Tribal Chief." Perhaps the most pressing one is whether the popular Reigns is a babyface, or if his recent attempts to reform the Bloodline with The Usos and Jacob Fatu have led to Reigns taking a turn back to the dark side. The answer appears to be the latter. Taking to X late Tuesday morning, False Finish reports that Reigns is currently listed as a heel on WWE's internal roster.

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns is listed as a heel internally pic.twitter.com/BWso2cYjUy — False Finish (@FalseFinishHQ) August 18, 2026

While Reigns' stablemates had been more openly heelish over the last few months as they feuded with Royce Keys, LA Knight, and Solo Sikoa, Reigns himself had appeared to be a more neutral character. Things changed following his SummerSlam victory over Seth Rollins, however, as Reigns began to get involved with The Usos and Fatu's feud with Knight, Keys, and Sikoa, even ordering Jey Uso to bring Sikoa back into the Bloodline, which appeared to happen when Uso defeated Sikoa last week on "Raw."

Things took a dramatic shift this past Monday on "Raw," however, when Sikoa rejected his former Bloodline stablemates and refused to attack Knight, leading to the duo instead sending the Usos and Reigns running. The segment raised plenty of eyebrows as Fatu wound up not assisting Reigns or the Usos, teasing that he too would be turning on the group, and the fans largely sided with Knight and Sikoa, booing Reigns and the Usos for the first time in several months.