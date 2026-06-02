Biggest Winners And Losers Of The Week — 6/2/2026

It's not like our expectations for Tony Khan are all that high at this point in the women's wrestling department, but a single squash match in three hours of programming Wednesday night set the bar pretty low. And sure, those three hours were ultimately followed by a women's match that was technically the main event, but that didn't stop the discourse from raging online in the aftermath, especially because Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander were wrestling under a "lights out" stipulation that they hadn't gotten nearly enough screen time to justify. The response on social media was so negative that Khan had to do damage control on a special live episode of "Collision" Saturday night, bringing in Hazuki from STARDOM and announcing a Survival of the Fittest tournament for the vacant TBS Championship.

Khan has a stacked women's roster, and he also books Ring of Honor, which highlights the women's division to a greater degree. He's been out of excuses for a while now as to why the division doesn't get more time on "Dynamite" and more matches on PPVs. It has to make AEW a somewhat frustrating place to work if you're a female wrestler, and it remains the biggest fundamental flaw in AEW as a whole, and the easiest thing to criticize. It's all well and good to drag Hazuki over to the United States for a match, but the problem is systemic, and Khan will need to make some long-term changes to his booking philosophy if he wants to avoid this particular critique from coming up again and again.