Biggest Winners And Losers Of The Week — 6/2/2026
It's been another eventful week in professional wrestling. AEW not only gave us another three-plus hours of programming on Wednesday night, but even more on Saturday. WWE traveled to Turin, Italy for Clash In Italy followed by "WWE Raw." And we even got AAA in on the action this week, as Noche de los Grandes was headlined by the much-hyped mask vs. mask match between two men calling themselves El Grande Americano!
We've already named winners and losers from Clash In Italy, but that doesn't mean we don't have more to say about that show and everything else that went down over the course of the last seven days here in this column! Here are your WINC winners and losers for the week of 6/2/26!
Loser: The AEW women's division
It's not like our expectations for Tony Khan are all that high at this point in the women's wrestling department, but a single squash match in three hours of programming Wednesday night set the bar pretty low. And sure, those three hours were ultimately followed by a women's match that was technically the main event, but that didn't stop the discourse from raging online in the aftermath, especially because Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander were wrestling under a "lights out" stipulation that they hadn't gotten nearly enough screen time to justify. The response on social media was so negative that Khan had to do damage control on a special live episode of "Collision" Saturday night, bringing in Hazuki from STARDOM and announcing a Survival of the Fittest tournament for the vacant TBS Championship.
Khan has a stacked women's roster, and he also books Ring of Honor, which highlights the women's division to a greater degree. He's been out of excuses for a while now as to why the division doesn't get more time on "Dynamite" and more matches on PPVs. It has to make AEW a somewhat frustrating place to work if you're a female wrestler, and it remains the biggest fundamental flaw in AEW as a whole, and the easiest thing to criticize. It's all well and good to drag Hazuki over to the United States for a match, but the problem is systemic, and Khan will need to make some long-term changes to his booking philosophy if he wants to avoid this particular critique from coming up again and again.
Winner: AAA
Speaking of public perception (but this time the positive kind), it must be pretty nice to be AAA right about now. Regardless of how anyone personally feels about the El Grande Americano storyline, you have to admit that the main event of AAA Noche de los Grandes has been almost universally praised since it took place, with Chad Gable and the recently-arrested Ludwig Kaiser earning accolades for the match itself and the feud and presentation that went along with it. The phrase "match of the year" has even been thrown around, which is a pretty big accomplishment considering some of the other matches that have taken place thus far in 2026.
While you could consider the wrestlers themselves the big winners (and we did, in our Clash In Italy winners/losers column, no less) really it's AAA itself that has cleaned up here. It took a storyline that seemed completely legless and turned it into its biggest match and moment of the entire year, capturing the attention of wrestling fans everywhere and delivering something that many would argue outclasses the primary WWE product. When's the last time you saw this many people online talking about a AAA match? As the promotion ramps up toward TripleMania, Noche de los Grandes was a massive win.
Loser: WWE Raw's young up-and-comers
It hasn't been the best week for the rising stars of WWE, particularly those currently being featured on the "Raw" brand. Jacob Fatu lost his Tribal Combat match against Roman Reigns and was forced to literally kneel in submission on Monday's show. It's unclear when, or if, he'll rise to the level of main event player again. Bron Breakker, once believed to be the favorite for the 2026 men's Royal Rumble, just lost a match to Seth Rollins on "Raw," and he might even have gotten hurt again. And while his showing in the first-round King of the Ring four-way was a decent attempt at rehabilitation, Oba Femi still lost to Brock Lesnar at Clash In Italy, and he's probably not winning King of the Ring either, since he'll presumably be facing Lesnar again at SummerSlam. In fact, despite Femi and Breakker both being in KOTR, recent reports suggest the tournament is set to be won by Rollins instead.
It's just not terribly intelligent booking, especially at a time when WWE is suffering from an extreme lack of creative wins. The one thing they really did right over the last six months — having Femi defeat Lesnar at WrestleMania — has now been walked back, and the company is teasing things like Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes again. The very fact that The Bloodline is once again running around dominating TV time is a reflection of a lack of creativity from booker Paul Levesque, and putting guys like Rollins, Reigns, and Lesnar over Breakker, Fatu, and Femi is just exceptionally short-sighted. WWE should be in a "the future is now" moment; instead, they're stuck in the past.
Winner: Jade Cargill
This isn't Jade's first appearance in a recent winners/losers column — we made her a winner after Saturday Night's Main Event, when she pinned Rhea Ripley. But even after losing to Ripley at Clash In Italy, it's hard to see Cargill as anything but a winner. She defeated and took out Alexa Bliss on "SmackDown," then proceeded to have what may have been the best match of her career against Ripley in Turin. And because of the way that match went down, she now has legitimate beef with Charlotte Flair, setting up a potential dream match that fans have been waiting for since Cargill first signed with WWE. And while their singles match is still a thing of the future, we don't have to wait long for Cargill and Flair to get in the ring together — they're set to be part of the same Queen of the Ring tournament four-way quarterfinal, meaning we're very close to getting at least a taste of what Cargill vs. Flair could be.
That just winner's stuff, right there. Cargill might not be WWE Women's Champion, but she's found a foil in Ripley that results in consistently excellent chemistry, and she could be about to find another one in Flair. Her position in the WWE hierarchy is rock-solid, and at this point the Jade Cargill experiment has to be considered a success.