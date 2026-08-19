WWE's Lainey Reid Believes Chelsea Green Should Be Thanking Fatal Influence

Many online fans have been celebrating with Chelsea Green since she won the interim WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam. That success hit a bit of a road block, however, when Green broke her orbital bone during a tag team match with Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley of Fatal Influence.

During an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Reid looked back at Fatal Influence's history with Green, and argued that they apparently didn't do enough damage to Green in their match following her championship celebration.

"She came back out Friday, and maybe had the best segment of her career, so, you're welcome, by the way ... I'm just saying, that moment doesn't happen without Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley," she proclaimed.

"Nonetheless, you know, I'm a strong style wrestler. I think Fatal Influence, in general, is a strong style that people haven't seen in years, I'll say that," she added. "If you're not ready for the way that we're coming? You might be in trouble."

When asked if she feels any remorse for what the group did to Green, Reid stated that her only regret is that the champion is still able to compete with the title.

"The remorse is that I didn't finish the job," she said.

Green notably was not stripped of the women's championship due to her injury, with "WWE SmackDown" GM Nick Aldis giving her 30 days to get cleared. Friday night didn't end as well as it began for Green, however, as her friend Tiffany Stratton lost the WWE women's United States Championship. Fatal Influence leader Jacy Jayne walked away with the gold, cementing the stable as the currently most dominating women's group on the roster.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.