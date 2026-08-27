Backstage News On How Cathy Kelley Is Seen Internally In WWE

With the exception of a two year period between 2020 and 2022, Cathy Kelley has been a staple of WWE television since she debuted in "NXT" in 2016, frequently being singled out as one of WWE's most popular backstage correspondents. And it appears WWE is looking to do even more with Kelley than they already have. Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful reports that the promotion has been impressed with the recent work of Kelley, and is looking to expand her role beyond doing backstage interviews.

As to what this new role would entail, it appears to be pretty big, as WWE would like for Kelley to be a "focal point" of various upcoming social media campaigns, and Club WWE, which launched less than a month ago. Part of the motivation behind using Kelley in other roles is that WWE feels they are not utilizing all of Kelley's strengths in her current position, and that they want to put her in new roles in order to "expand her presence across the company's digital platforms." The decision to do more with Kelley is likely to get a positive reaction within WWE, as Kelley is said to be well-liked within the promotion.

For her part, Kelley has been open about doing more within WWE, including expressing interest in managing or appearing in a rebooted version of the WWE reality show "Total Divas." An April 2025 report suggested that Kelley had participated in promo and in-ring training at the WWE Performance Center, though Kelley has yet to wrestle a match. During her two years away from WWE, Kelley did try her hand in acting, including appearing in a small role in the Netflix mockumentary series "#blackAF."