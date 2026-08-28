Tony Khan On Britt Baker Possibly Returning To AEW: 'Stay Tuned'

She was the first woman ever signed to an AEW contract, but it has been nearly two years at the time of writing since Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. has appeared on television. The former AEW Women's World Champion was last seen in November 2024 where she was feuding with the also absent Serena Deeb, but after a recent comment on X (formerly known as Twitter) where she stated she would like to be at AEW All In London 2026, fans are wondering if Baker could be factored in to this Sunday's plans.

AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Baker during the media call to promote All In London, and simply stated that fans should stay tuned. "I would say again, as with all the questions about people returning or debuting, any time we're getting asked about somebody coming back to AEW TV or debuting, I've always said 'Hey, you should stay tuned,' and in this case, I would say that makes sense as well." Khan stated that Baker has appeared at the two previous All In London events in 2023 and 2024, and understands why fans are always so excited to see her perform, especially on such a big show. However, he didn't give any other details away when it came to her potential return.

After a number of rumors and reports came out in 2025 about Baker, ranging from her asking for her release, her relationship with Khan falling apart, and everyone in the AEW locker room essentially wanting her gone from the company, Baker hasn't been factored in to any creative plans for the past two years. However, it has been heavily speculated that she could make an appearance at the upcoming "Rebel Heart" edition of "AEW Dynamite" in September, which will honor current AEW star Tanea "Rebel" Brooks, a close friend of Baker's who has been battling ALS.

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