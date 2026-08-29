Backstage News On AEW All In 2026 Status Of Thekla, Britt Baker

Excitement is filling the air, as AEW is less than 24 hours away from broadcasting its annual late summertime pay-per-view event, All In: London. With so many potential debuts discussed, many are wondering how many returns could occur as well, especially from two of the company's former Women's World Champions Thekla and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Per Fightful Select, it appears Thekla is in London ahead of tomorrow's show. It's been over a month since the "Toxic Spider" was last seen on AEW programming. Her last televised match saw her drop her world championship to its current titleholder Willow Nightingale at Redemption in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

As for the first-ever signed female talent in AEW, Baker is not in London, as of this report. After clearing up past rumors that Baker and AEW President Tony Khan were not on the same page behind the scenes, Khan told press during a recent media call to "stay tuned" regarding Baker's potential return; however, he did not specify when her comeback could be. Recently, fans took to social media addressing her absence, with one fan in particular writing, "Wish you would return at Wembley," which the former champion responded with, "Same." It's been 654 days since Dr. Baker was last seen on any AEW programming.

Though Baker will not be at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, there has been heavy speculation that she could appear at the upcoming "Rebel Heart" edition of "AEW Dynamite" on September 9, which will honor AEW star Tanea "Rebel" Brooks, who is a close friend and former on-screen personal assistant of Baker's, who is battling ALS.