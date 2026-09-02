WWE NXT 9/1/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Ever since it was announced that Wren Sinclair would be putting her Women's Speed Championship up along with Zaria's Women's North American title for unification, there had been a question over what would happen to the Men's title.

Zaria won the unification match on Sunday and would thus make the decision as to which title she would be consigning to the halls of history on Tuesday's show. She inevitably chose to retire the Speed title and keep the far more prestigious belt, spelling an end to the women's Speed division and once again, albeit very briefly, bringing up the question as to what would happen to the men's. Could Lexis King be challenging Jackson Drake in a like-for-like unification match? Could there be something else in store entirely?

No. Robert Stone literally turned around and told King that, based on the decision Zaria had made, he could no longer be champion and it was defunct. That is hilarious. It really is. But it is also so creatively bankrupt and a very unfortunate statistic to place on King.

King held the title for 133 days and because Wren Sinclair chose to challenge Zaria to a unification match, lost, and Zaria chose to retire the title, he will no longer. He's basically been demoted, and they could have done something to mitigate that for him.

It also begs the question as to whether, in kayfabe, had Zaria chosen to remain Speed Champion (as remote as that chance was), Jackson Drake would have lost his North American title. It would have been a little awkward for that to be the case considering Birthright were the ones magically on proximity.

The point is that this was perhaps the laziest and most disrespectful way of retiring the title. It surely had to be done, but this was not the way to do it. Even if King was to drop the title in a trashcan or someone was to steal it and destroy it, that would have at least used the belt's destruction as a device to further a character and/or story. This was just hilarious at the expense of the product and the talent, King. It's never great to cut a talent off at the knees for a cheap joke.

Written by Max Everett