AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report: 8/26/2026

With somewhere between 40K and 50K fans in Wembley Stadium, a $6 million gate, and a likely high number of PPV buys, AEW All In seems to have been nothing short of a huge success. But that wasn't the only good news the promotion got during their trip to the UK last week, as their "AEW Dynamite" episode in Glasgow, Scotland days before also seems to have been a hit. Wrestlenomics and STV report that the August 26 "Dynamite" drew 793K total viewers, and 0.18 in the coveted 18-49 demographic.

Both numbers saw substantial increases from "Dynamite's" August 19 episode, with total viewership rising 35% from 587K, while 18-49 did even better, going up 80% from 0.10. The good news continued against the four week average, with total viewership up 21% from 654K, while 18-49 was up 50% from 0.12. Things were a bit more mixed year over year, as while total viewership was up 16% and 7% from Q3 2025 and August 2025 respectively, 18-49 was down in both fronts, dropping 7% and 12%. Despite that, AEW will likely view last Wednesday as a win, especially since "Dynamite" also placed #2 for the evening in all of cable.

As the go-home edition of "Dynamite" before All In, the show featured the semi-finals matches in the Continental Challenge Cup, with Jon Moxley defeating Death Riders stablemate Claudio Castagnoli and Nigel McGuinness defeating Kyle O'Reilly to advance to the finals. The show was headlined by Swerve Strickland in singles action, with the former AEW Men's World Champion defeating a game "Jungle" Jack Perry. Just days later, Strickland found himself some more gold and some new friends, teaming with the debuting New Level, Austin Creed and Kofi, to win the AEW World Trios Championships at All In's Trios Roulette Royale.