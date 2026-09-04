AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 8/29/2026

The August 29 edition of "AEW Collision," the taped go-home show from Glasgow, Scotland ahead of AEW All In London 2026 was down in viewership ahead of the company's big pay-per-view event. The show saw Mercedes Mone wrestle ahead of her AEW Women's World title match, as well as a main event featuring Konosuke Takeshita.

According to Wrestlenomics, the August 29 episode of the show drew 343,000 viewers, down 14 percent from the previous week's 397,000 viewers. The episode earned a 0.06 rating in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic, which stayed consistent with the August 22 edition of "Collision."

The episode was down 16 percent from the trailing four weeks average of 408,000 viewers. Compared to August 2025, however, "Collision" was up in average viewership by 32 percent.

Wrestlenomics reported that "Collision" was tied for 20th on the night on cable television, along with "many other" shows in the demographic. AEW also aired a countdown special promoting All In following "Collision." The special averaged 203,000 viewers for a 0.03 rating.

The future AEW Women's World Champion Mone took on hometown girl Isla Dawn to open the show and emerged victorious from the match. Elsewhere on the show, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Komander, and Chris Jericho defeated the heel team of Tommaso Ciampa, Nick Wayne, and Mark Davis.

"Hangman" Adam Page, Brodido, and the Bang Bang Gang also defeated The Demand and Lethal Twist. The main event saw Takeshita defeat The Beast Mortos ahead of his triple threat AEW International Championship match against Kazuchika Okada and Kyle Fletcher at All In.