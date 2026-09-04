AEW's Andrade Has Four-Word Question For WWE Star Carmelo Hayes

AEW's Andrade El Idolo and former WWE United States Champion Carmelo Hayes are no strangers to one another. The pair fought in a best-of-seven series on "WWE SmackDown" in 2024, and wrestled 10 matches total involving one another in less than a year. On Friday, "The Real Latino Man" had a question for Hayes on X (formerly Twitter), but it wasn't "how you know?"

"Where are you Amigo ? @Carmelo_WWE" Andrade posted.

"El Idolo" appears to be referring to Hayes not appearing too often on the blue brand these days. Hayes notably missed WrestleMania 42, as well as SummerSlam, both two-night events. Instead of Hayes competing for the United States Championship on "The Grandest Stage of Them All," Trick Williams defeated Sami Zayn for the gold, then went on to lose the title to Baron Corbin at SummerSlam.

Where are you Amigo ? @Carmelo_WWE — Andrade "El Idolo" The Real Latino Man! (@AndradeElIdolo) September 4, 2026

"'Melo's" most recent match on "SmackDown" was a recent loss, on the August 14 edition of the show, to Corbin. The star wrestled on live events on WWE's summer tour, but before that, his last match, a non-title bout, took place against Williams on the July 10 episode of "SmackDown." After winning the title from Ilja Dragunov on December 15, Hayes wrestled his most consistent streak of matches on the blue brand from January through March, before disappearing around WrestleMania season.

Hayes hasn't responded to the AEW National Champion on social media. His most recent post to X was a "congratulations" to, and a photo alongside, fiancée Kelani Jordan after her victory at "WWE NXT" Heatwave, where she captured the NXT Women's Championship.