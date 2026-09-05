Full List Of NXT Talent WWE Just Released

Following a slew of both main roster and "WWE NXT" releases after WWE WrestleMania 42 in April, the company is reportedly in the midst of more cuts to its talent at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Multiple talents have confirmed their departures, and Fightful Select has confirmed a list of names who have been released, but WWE has not issued an official statement.

Amongst the releases earlier in the year were the entire Wyatt Sicks faction, Kairi Sane, Aleister Black and Zelina Vega, Santos Escobar, and more. It was revealed in the following weeks that the New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, as well as Tonga Loa, and JC Mateo were also leaving.

"NXT" releases at the time included Andre Chase, Tyra Mae Steele, Dante Chen, Luca Crusifino, and others. Some lesser-known talent who competed on "WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats," were cut as well.

It is currently not known how many talents will be leaving "NXT" with these ongoing cuts, but reports have confirmed the following stars, some of whom have confirmed the news on social media, are departing the company. Unlike main roster stars, these talent will have 30-day, rather than 90-day, clauses, until they are able to work elsewhere.