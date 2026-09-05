Full List Of NXT Talent WWE Just Released
Following a slew of both main roster and "WWE NXT" releases after WWE WrestleMania 42 in April, the company is reportedly in the midst of more cuts to its talent at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Multiple talents have confirmed their departures, and Fightful Select has confirmed a list of names who have been released, but WWE has not issued an official statement.
Amongst the releases earlier in the year were the entire Wyatt Sicks faction, Kairi Sane, Aleister Black and Zelina Vega, Santos Escobar, and more. It was revealed in the following weeks that the New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, as well as Tonga Loa, and JC Mateo were also leaving.
"NXT" releases at the time included Andre Chase, Tyra Mae Steele, Dante Chen, Luca Crusifino, and others. Some lesser-known talent who competed on "WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats," were cut as well.
It is currently not known how many talents will be leaving "NXT" with these ongoing cuts, but reports have confirmed the following stars, some of whom have confirmed the news on social media, are departing the company. Unlike main roster stars, these talent will have 30-day, rather than 90-day, clauses, until they are able to work elsewhere.
Jasper Troy
PWInsider reported on Friday that former WWE Speed Champion Jasper Troy was among those released, something Troy seemed to confirm on X (formerly Twitter). Troy posted "30 Days" alongside a black heart emoji.
He signed with WWE in August 2022, but really rose to prominence when he won the first season of "WWE LFG" as a mentee of WWE Hall of Famer Booker T last year. He originally debuted on "WWE NXT Level Up" in May 2024, but returned to "NXT" following his "LFG" victory to attack Oba Femi the following May.
Troy won the WWE Speed Championship with a victory over El Grande Americano (Ludwig Kaiser) in November 2025. He dropped the title to Elio LeFleur in a triple threat match involving Eli Knight on the February 24 episode of "NXT."
He wrestled on "NXT" live events as recently as August 22, and lost to Akira Tozawa on the August 17 episode of "WWE Main Event." His last match on "NXT" TV was a loss to Dion Lennox on the June 9 edition of the show.
PJ Vasa
"WWE EVOLVE" talent PJ Vasa announced her departure from WWE on X on Friday as well. She thanked the company for the opportunity and mentioned "30 days" in the post, like Troy.
"Thank you @WWE for opening the door for me into pro wrestling... what a journey! Looking forward to more motion, more blessings, more life," Vasa posted.
Vasa debuted on "EVOLVE" in November 2025 in a win against Haze Jameson. She also competed on season three "WWE LFG" as a mentee of WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool.
She competed on the August 3 episode of "Main Event" in a loss to Ivy Nile. Vasa's last televised match on "EVOLVE" came on July 20 when she was defeated by Laynie Luck. Her most recent match took place on a house show from Venice, Florida on August 21, where she defeated Adriana Rizzo. Overall, she had over 50 matches across WWE's developmental brands, including dark matches and house shows, with opponents such as Kendal Grey, Thea Hail, and Jaida Parker.
Ellen Akesson
Ellen Akesson was also seemingly released from WWE, according to her social media. The Swedish talent posted a selfie to her Instagram story on Friday, with the caption, "Got unexpected sad news today but I will figure it out. What a journey this life is."
Akesson is a champion powerlifter and arm wrestler, who has been described as "Sweden's strongest woman." She started powerlifting at just 17 years old after she was drafted to the Swedish Army.
She signed with WWE and joined the Performance Center in March 2026, after a tryout in August 2025 in New Jersey. Akesson first appeared for the company in July during "NXT" tapings, where she delivered a promo during a dark segment. Akesson never made it to "NXT" television before her release.
In addition to her athletic career, Akesson is also a successful Twitch streamer with over 112,000 followers. In 2023, she also started her own marketing company.
Wendy Choo
Wendy Choo is perhaps best known to "WWE NXT" fans for her sleepy gimmick, where she would wear pajamas and bring a pillow to the ring and often fall asleep on the apron, or even in the ring itself. The character turned into something darker, similar to a sleep paralysis demon of nightmares, during her time in the developmental brand. Choo, a former EVOLVE Women's Champion, made her first WWE appearance as part of the Mae Young Classic in April 2018.
She signed with the company the following February. After a series of gimmick changes and injuries, she debuted as Choo on "NXT" in November 2021. She teamed with former WWE star Dakota Kai in the Mae Young Classic in March 2022.
Choo would go on to challenge Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship, and feud with Tiffany Stratton. After suffering another injury and taking time off, she returned to the ring under her darker gimmick in May 2024.
She also worked in TNA alongside Rosemary, before debuting in "EVOLVE" in March 2025. Choo, no longer portraying her sleepy nightmare gimmick, won the women's title in an eight-woman gauntlet match in April. She would go on to lose the gold after 70 days to Nikkita Lyons. Her last match in WWE was a dark match ahead of "NXT" on August 25 against Karmen Petrovic.
Adriana Rizzo
"NXT" talent Adriana Rizzo is best known for her time in the D'Angelo Family, alongside Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo. Rizzo was announced as part of the Performance Center's fall rookie class of 2022, and she made her debut during a live event that October, before suffering an injury.
In November 2023, she joined the D'Angelo Family as a supporting character in the act, rarely mixing it up in the ring herself on "NXT" television, outside of a rare mixed tag team match. She wrestled her first televised singles match in February 2024, where she took the loss.
Following the conclusion of the D'Angelo Family storyline, which involved a triple threat match between Lorenzo, D'Angelo, and Luca Crusifino, Rizzo revealed in August 2025 she had suffered a knee injury. She returned to the ring in August the following year in a match against Myka Lockwood, but previously returned to WWE as an interviewer on "EVOLVE" in July.
Rizzo wrestled around 40 matches during her time in WWE. Her last match in the company came at a live event in Venice, Florida on August 21, where she lost to PJ Vasa.
Zena Sterling
Zena Sterling of "WWE EVOLVE" was released on Friday. The former bodybuilder made her debut for the brand in November 2025 when she lost to Karmen Petrovic. She was the runner-up on the first season of "WWE LFG" and was mentored by Bubba Ray Dudley.
Sterling has not addressed her release on her social media accounts, but recently posted about her EVOLVE Women's Championship number one contender's four-way match against Laynie Luck, Skylar Raye, and Wren Sinclair on X, one of her final matches in the company.
She wrestled over 60 matches in WWE since her initial signing in 2023. Her first match was a Halloween costume rumble on a "NXT" house show that year. Sterling wrestled opponents like Jaida Parker, Layla Diggs, Thea Hail, and Tyra Mae Steele during her time in the company.
Sterling's most recent match came on August 22, a house show tag team match alongside Andi Summers in Gainesville, Florida. The pair were defeated by Alix Brooks and Skylar Raye.
Braxton Cole
Braxton Cole, a 26-year-old former football player, was also amongst those Performance Center recruits released. He had nearly 30 matches across WWE products in his year-and-a-half in the company. As of this writing, Cole has not taken to his X account to address his release, which was confirmed by Fightful Select.
Cole debuted on "WWE EVOLVE" on February 7, 2025 in a losing effort to Harlem Lewis. He'd wrestle on "EVOLVE" as well as "NXT" live shows over the following months, taking on opponents like Brooks Jensen, Jasper Troy, DarkState, Shiloh Hill, and more.
He got his first singles win on "EVOLVE" against Marcus Mathers in January. In April, he notably wrestled for the EVOLVE Championship against then-titleholder Aaron Rourke in a triple threat involving Lewis, where Rourke retained.
Cole's last match with WWE came on an episode of "WWE LFG" on August 23. He lost to Dorian Van Dux. Cole also wrestled a dark match in front of the "NXT" crowd last month in a losing effort to Jax Presley.
Anya Rune
Anya Rune went viral in the internet wrestling community for her quirky anime-inspired moves both in and around the ring in "WWE EVOLVE." The 21-year-old talent wrestled on the independent scene as Airica Demia and earned a WWE ID contract in March, according to Fightful.
Rune debuted on "EVOLVE" on April 8. She wrestled five matches for the brand, but never scored a victory. Her final match took place on the August 5 edition of the show according to Fightful. In EVOLVE, she wrestled for a shot at the brand's Women's Championship against Veronica Haven, Sloane Jacobs, and Gianna Capri, a bout ultimately won by Jacobs.
During her time as a WWE ID talent, she continued to work for promotions like PWA, PWS, SHINE, and more. She wrestled at the Nightmare Factory in June, a loss to Gianna Capri. Rune last wrestled at PWA Trouble in Paradise. She tagged with Jesse Dragonheart in a loss to Nick Turner and Shelly Benson, a match for the PWA Dynamic Duos Championships.
Marcus Brown
WWE Performance Center recruit Marcus Brown was amongst the talent released on Friday in the slew of names provided by Fightful Select following the conclusion of "WWE SmackDown." He signed alongside fellow recruits Mason Rook, the former Will Kroos, and Reina Volcan, the former Nikki Blackheart. He was announced as part of the newest rookie class by the "NXT" X account on May 20.
According to Fightful, Brown is a bodybuilder and fitness influencer. He posted a video of himself cutting a promo at his WWE tryout on Instagram back in August 2025, but has not posted any contest, wrestling-related or not, in nearly 30 weeks to the account.
Brown never made it to "NXT" television or had his in-ring debut prior to getting released, whereas his fellow recruit Rook debuted on the brand shortly after WrestleMania 42, when he confronted then-NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo. As of this writing, Brown hasn't provided an update on his professional wresting status on his Instagram account for his over 314,000 followers.