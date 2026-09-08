WWE's Chelsea Green Says Most Pro Wrestling Promos Give Her 'The Ick'

It's been a great last month for Chelsea Green, who not only captured the WWE Interim Women's Championship at SummerSlam, but has continued to work through a broken orbital bone suffered days after the win. And it was just a week after she suffered the injury that Green was involved in a promo segment with Nick Aldis on the August 16 episode of "SmackDown" that has garnered plenty of praise, and was a notable discussion point when Green stopped in for an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." Green revealed that she felt the promo worked as well as it did because she and Aldis tried their best to make it real, as opposed to a typical wrestling promo, the type of promos that Green cannot stand.

"If I have to hear another promo where the cadence is so wrestling-y...it gives me the ick," Green said. "I cringe all the time. Like, it's getting better and better because we're leveling up. We're taking acting classes, we're realizing that it needs to be real, it needs to be authentic, and if its not, you have to dive deep like you would in acting. Like, come up with a backstory, create something that's real so that you can do an emotional recall, you know what I mean? And that's what I was doing...Yes, the words were real, the promo was real, but at the end of the day, I still wrote it, memorized it, and then acted it out for you."

Green won't have to worry about promos this Friday on "SmackDown," however, as she'll instead look to make her first defense of the WWE Women's Championship since winning it. She will be challenged by Nia Jax, who alongside partner Lash Legend defeated Green and WWE United States Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton two weeks ago, and laid out Green just days after she won the Women's Title.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription