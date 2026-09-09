WWE Women's World Champ Liv Morgan Reportedly Lands Role In 'Psychological Thriller'

With only two defenses of her WWE Women's World Championship since she won it at WrestleMania 42, one would be forgiven that WWE's Liv Morgan is perhaps more busy outside the ring than in it, between acting gigs and her first single being released in March. And now Morgan is adding another acting project to her increased schedule. Deadline reports that Morgan is part of the cast for the upcoming psychological thriller "Ping," which will be written, produced, and directed by Richie Gordon, making his directorial debut.

"Ping" focuses on "an aspiring creative director who lands a remote dream job, but is forced to choose between her sanity and a boss she can never mute." The creative director will be played by Megan Lawless, who gained notoriety earlier this year for her supporting role in the hit horror film "Obsession," and who's casting for "Ping" was announced several months ago. Morgan's casting was announced alongside Fivel Stewart, Savanah Moss, and Carter Jenkins; no details were provided on the roles each would be playing in the film.

This will be Morgan's second notable film project of 2026, having previously filmed a key role in the film "Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo," which is scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before being released in Japan in October. With "Ping" currently still in the production phase, it remains unknown when the film will be released in theaters, and whether the film will force Morgan to miss any extended time with WWE, though it appears the promotion doesn't plan on that being the case following Morgan's successful championship defense over Stephanie Vaquer this past Monday on "Raw."