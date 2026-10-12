Biggest Winners And Losers Of The Week — 10/12/2026

A late entry into the winners column for the man who can still call himself the IWGP Heavyweight Champion as Yota Tsuji left today's NJPW King of Pro Wrestling 2026 event with his beloved gold in tact.

There was a genuine worry amongst some fans of New Japan Pro Wrestling that "Gene Blast" was actually going to drop the title to Ryohei Oiwa. "The Grip" has had a lot of momentum building since his triumph in the G1 Climax tournament back in August, and he was even called out by MJF late last week for a match that will likely take place at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 21 in January. On top of this, the winner of the G1 Climax has gone on to successfully dethrone the IWGP Heavyweight Champion in each of the last five years, with both Zack Sabre Jr. and Konosuke Takeshita winning their titles at King of Pro Wrestling.

However, for all of the recent success that Oiwa has had, and while he might be the future of the company, Tsuji is the here and now, and has been doing a fantastic job as the top guy throughout 2026. The match itself that headlined King of Pro Wrestling — what a performance by both men. Tsuji is beloved by the audience but they were so behind Oiwa that he dipped his toes in the heel pool just enough to make Oiwa look like even more of an underdog, and when it came to the closing stretch, he looked as unbeatable as he has ever been. I cannot wait to see what these guys do in their next bout, and don't be surprised if it crops up on some match of the year lists in December.

Then the aftermath happened, and the biggest match of Tsuji's career is on the horizon as he is on a collision course with none other than Kenny Omega. All of that smack talk directed at AEW has come back to haunt him in storyline as he now has to deal with one of the biggest stars in all of wrestling, but in reality, all the talk has paid off. Tsuji will more than likely end up facing Omega one-on-one at the Tokyo Dome in January, assuming Omega becomes No. 1 contender to the title in a three-way with Tsuji and Boltin Oleg next month, and that could be the crowning moment of his career, a true passing of the torch moment that will cement Tsuji as the top guy for many more years to come.

The next few months could be life changing for Tsuji, and he has all the capabilities of making the most of them.

Written by Sam Palmer