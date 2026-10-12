Biggest Winners And Losers Of The Week — 10/12/2026
Another seven days in the wild world of pro wrestling have come and gone, and you know what that means — it's time for Wrestling Inc. to name the past week's winners and losers!
There's been a lot going on over the past two days, let alone the past seven, as this most recent weekend saw WWE put on the 2026 incarnation of Money in the Bank, followed by TNA presenting the 2026 edition of Bound For Glory! In fact, we're going to do something we don't often do in this column and feature TNA quite heavily — not just because Money in the Bank got its own separate winners and losers column, but because the winners and losers from Bound For Glory are well deserving of any such list, for better or worse!
Which performers climbed to the top for the WINC crew this week, and which ones get a thumbs down? That's what we're here to find out. Here are your WINC winners and losers for the week of 10/12/2026!
Winner: Yota Tsuji
A late entry into the winners column for the man who can still call himself the IWGP Heavyweight Champion as Yota Tsuji left today's NJPW King of Pro Wrestling 2026 event with his beloved gold in tact.
There was a genuine worry amongst some fans of New Japan Pro Wrestling that "Gene Blast" was actually going to drop the title to Ryohei Oiwa. "The Grip" has had a lot of momentum building since his triumph in the G1 Climax tournament back in August, and he was even called out by MJF late last week for a match that will likely take place at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 21 in January. On top of this, the winner of the G1 Climax has gone on to successfully dethrone the IWGP Heavyweight Champion in each of the last five years, with both Zack Sabre Jr. and Konosuke Takeshita winning their titles at King of Pro Wrestling.
However, for all of the recent success that Oiwa has had, and while he might be the future of the company, Tsuji is the here and now, and has been doing a fantastic job as the top guy throughout 2026. The match itself that headlined King of Pro Wrestling — what a performance by both men. Tsuji is beloved by the audience but they were so behind Oiwa that he dipped his toes in the heel pool just enough to make Oiwa look like even more of an underdog, and when it came to the closing stretch, he looked as unbeatable as he has ever been. I cannot wait to see what these guys do in their next bout, and don't be surprised if it crops up on some match of the year lists in December.
Then the aftermath happened, and the biggest match of Tsuji's career is on the horizon as he is on a collision course with none other than Kenny Omega. All of that smack talk directed at AEW has come back to haunt him in storyline as he now has to deal with one of the biggest stars in all of wrestling, but in reality, all the talk has paid off. Tsuji will more than likely end up facing Omega one-on-one at the Tokyo Dome in January, assuming Omega becomes No. 1 contender to the title in a three-way with Tsuji and Boltin Oleg next month, and that could be the crowning moment of his career, a true passing of the torch moment that will cement Tsuji as the top guy for many more years to come.
The next few months could be life changing for Tsuji, and he has all the capabilities of making the most of them.
Written by Sam Palmer
Loser: The Vision
It was a rough night for The Vision at WWE Money in the Bank, from Bron Breakker failing to secure the guaranteed title opportunity to Bronson Reed losing to Oba Femi despite the best efforts of Austin Theory, Maxxine Dupri, and Logan Paul. "The Ruler" became the first man to kick out of Reed's Tsunami, and that came after two strikes with Reed wearing a pair of brass knuckles passed to him by Dupri.
The Vision needed a major win at the premium live event, one many fans assumed would come in the form of a Breakker victory, as seen by some of the betting odds ahead of the show. The star has been fighting to be known as "the future of WWE," though it seems like the company quietly dropped his feud with Femi over that title, as there was no good loser in that situation.
Breakker had some good spots throughout the ladder match, but in the end, WWE went with Penta following his highly-acclaimed match against World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns in Mexico City last month. Breakker might have looked good in defeat, but his future remains extremely unclear, as yet another big opportunity has passed him by. He'll probablu only really be remembered for his part leading to the big spot of the night, and it's Je'Von Evans who deservedly gets all the credit, after he crashed through the top of an ambulance after Breakker pushed over the 15-foot ladder the "Young OG" was standing on.
The singles match with Femi was Reed's first televised bout since returning to action following a biceps injury at the beginning of September. As was the case with the Breakker/Femi feud, there was no good loser in this situation, but in this match, WWE chose to put Femi over the big man, rather than book a non-finish, like in Breakker and Femi's Saturday Night's Main Event bout where Reed interfered.
Reed and Femi by no means had a bad match, but the interference by the rest of The Vision was predictable. Despite the help, and the weapon, Reed still couldn't get the job done against "The Ruler," and Femi even posed after the match with his foot on his fallen opponent. He then moved on in the post-show to once again call out Reigns, seemingly cementing the fact his feud with the entirety of The Vision is over.
Just what's next for the faction is unclear, even with Breakker and Theory holding the World Tag Team Championships. Another storyline with an unsupportive Paul Heyman could be in their future, but after Money in the Bank, the stable is in no better position on "WWE Raw" than they were before.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Winner: Amazing Red
Amazing Red was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame on Sunday, and then an hour later won the X-Division Title for the fourth time. It is very clear that TNA intends to have Amazing Red be something of a Rey Mysterio-like figure; an era-defining athlete, who has been given his flowers in the form of a HOF induction, while still very much being an active part of the promotion's roster. You can't say the crazy b****** hasn't earned it.
Red is important to the X-Division, and through that wrestling in the 21st century in general — the "Red" in the Code Red that took over move sets like the superkick before it, alongside Petey Williams' Canadian Destroyer. On a night that was so focused on stars of the future like Leon Slater, Avery Styles, or Ricky Sosa, it was nice to see a talent like Red still given a chance to shine.
TNA is a company that has had a million different lives, and it's nice when it gets a chance to spotlight one of the talents who made it the promotion it is today.
Written by Ross Berman
Loser: Max Caster
A wise Canadian philosopher coined a term once used to describe a saying or scenario where it was set up to be a major success, only to fall flat on its face and be a catastrophic failure. That term could absolutely be used to describe the week Max Caster has had, because looking at what's transpired, you have to stand back and simply say "aw dude."
For a little bit of background, this time last week in this very column, I described both Caster and Anthony Bowens as losers for the week as they were once tipped to be two of the biggest homegrown stars in AEW history, but they departed the company after their contracts expired. It seemed like a big missed opportunity for AEW, and what looked to have been AEW's loss seemed to be TNA's gain, at least for Caster, who answered Moose's open challenge for TNA Bound For Glory 2026. He even got back in the booth and released a diss track directed at Moose before the event, and it seemed like fans might actually get to see what the former AEW World Tag Team and World Trios Champion was made of on his own.
Then Bound For Glory happened.
Caster's mouth had gotten himself in trouble a number of times during his AEW run, from making sexual jokes towards Julia Hart who was only 19 at the time of the rap, to poking fun at Simone Biles' mental issues, to the infamous Duke lacrosse case being referenced — Caster has always towed the line between controversial and downright offensive. At Bound For Glory, Caster thought it would be a good idea to mention the recent bombing at King Khalid International Airport where over 300 people were injured and 12 people were killed, before stating that he's very happy that he himself doesn't need to travel there.
As expected, this line didn't go over well, nor did a lot of the raps he spat at Bound For Glory, and just in case the people of Tampa, Florida hadn't suffered enough, Caster then got in the ring and wrestled — badly — and lost. Moose beat him in just over 11 minutes, and to say that it was the worst match on the Bound For Glory card would be like saying water is wet or the sky is blue. Just to wrap it up in a neat little bow, TNA's partners, WWE and its parent company TKO, weren't impressed with the Riyadh reference, and as a result, TNA aren't looking to use Caster again any time soon. A really bad week for Caster all around, and it's not getting better.
Written by Sam Palmer
Winner: Leon Slater
TNA's booking of Leon Slater in recent memory had been questionable, with the star's near-record breaking reign with the X-Division Championship once threatened to be removed from the history books. After regaining the title, albeit for a very brief period, and cementing his X-Division legacy, Slater challenged TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth for his gold in the main event of TNA Bound for Glory 2026, after invoking "Option C" at TNA Lockdown.
After a solid match, Slater became the youngest TNA Champion in the promotion's history. Slater is also one of the youngest world champions in any major promotion's history, as noted by Chris Van Vliet on Instagram following his victory, with Randy Orton's World Heavyweight Championship victory at 24 years old coming the closest to Slater's accomplishment. #LOLTNA is a joke used all-too-often on social media, and thankfully, it didn't need to trend following Bound for Glory, at least not due to Nemeth retaining.
The pair's high-flying abilities made them excellent opponents for one another, with Slater's youth vs. Nemeth's veteran in-ring ability an underlying story going into the bout. There were plenty of excellent false finishes throughout, with Nemeth hitting a Rough Ryder to almost pin Slater, and Slater hitting a big 450 splash to nearly end Nemeth's reign. In the end, it was a wild series of offense by Slater, including a Blue Thunder Bomb to a dive to the outside, then a splash and a Swanton, to get him his TNA World Championship victory to the delight of not only the fans in Tampa's Yuengling Center, but across social media, as well.
This could possibly be a big victory for TNA, as well, as according to Fightful's contract updates page, Slater's deal is still listed as being through "Fall 2026" with TNA, and rumors of a move to WWE or AEW have long surrounded the star. It's possible Slater could be hanging around the promotion longer following the victory. But even if Slater's reign with the company's top title isn't a long one and simply takes TNA through the fall, he has still further cemented his name in not just TNA history, but professional wrestling history overall with this victory at such a young age.
Written by Daisy Ruth