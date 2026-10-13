AEW Talent Booked In CMLL Tag Match With Controversial Star Tessa Blanchard

With the AEW/CMLL partnership now nearly three years strong, many AEW talents have been able to take advantage of the working relationship and wrestle in CMLL's famed home, Arena Mexico. And this Friday, another notable AEW name will get the chance to do so, in a match filled with fellow AEW/CMLL talents and one controversial name. On X Tuesday afternoon, CMLL announced that former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker would be making her CMLL debut, teaming with ally and CMLL World Women's/AEW TBS Champion Persephone to take on Mexican National Champion Thunder Rosa and Tessa Blanchard this Friday.

The match will reunite Baker and Blanchard, who previously worked against each other at the inaugural All In back in 2018, and will also raise some eyebrows, as Blanchard continues to be viewed negatively by many fans due to an incident with her and La Rosa Negra from a decade ago when Blanchard allegedly insulted Rosa Negra with racial slurs. The controversy has not stopped CMLL from using Blanchard, however, who notably picked CMLL over TNA earlier this year, nor has it stopped them from booking her against AEW talent. In particular, Blanchard has been a rival to Persephone throughout 2026, challenging her for the CMLL World Women's Championship on three occasions, with Persephone winning each match.

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📍Arena México

🗓️ Viernes 16 de Octubre '26

🕣 8:30 p.m. 🎟️ en taquillas y en Ticketmaster:https://t.co/mccKHXRaGi 📲 Transmisión EN VIVO para miembros nivel "Campeón Mundial" y "Leyenda": https://t.co/5P6Lo6oSLQ#ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/X6eiT81a4S — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) October 13, 2026

Baker/Persephone vs. Rosa/Blanchard is the headline grabber of a Friday night show that will feature only women's wrestlers, including talents from World Wonder Ring Stardom such as AZM, Miyu Amasaki, and Momo Watanabe, and Scottish wrestler Emersyn Jayne. The show will be main evented by occasional AEW guest and one half of the Mexican National Women's Tag Team Champions, Olympia, battling Skadi for the CMLL Campeonato Universal de Amazonas. Alongside her sister Hera, Olympia defeated Skadi and Kira to win the Mexican National Women's Tag Titles less than three weeks ago.