Bully Ray Comments On Seth Rollins Saying He's Never Main-Evented WWE WrestleMania
On paper, Seth Rollins has found himself in the WrestleMania main event slot on three different occasions: a mid-match Money in the Bank cash-in in 2015, a tag team bout pitting him and Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns and The Rock in 2024, and a triple threat also involving Reigns and CM Punk in 2025. Ask "The Visionary" himself, though, and he'll say that he's never truly experienced the grand stage spot.
That's exactly what Rollins did during a recent appearance on "The Kittle Things," with the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion explaining that he's yet to headline the second night of action, which serves as the formal conclusion of WrestleMania. And even when "The Show of Shows" stretched a single night in 2015, Rollins pointed out that he was not advertised for the main event world title match; instead, he infiltrated the scheduled clash between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to spontaneously elevate it to a triple threat.
Should Rollins want a "proper" showcase in the night two main event, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has suggested that a character tweak might give him a fighting chance to finally accomplish it. "The character isn't at the same level as the characters who have main evented night two in the past," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio."
"What is going to get you into the main event of night two, your actual wrestling ability in the middle of a ring when the bell rings or the character and the story that you're in? [Character]. Seth Rollins is a very, very, very, very accomplished wrestler. And if we were to whittle this down to just an in-ring pro wrestler, Seth is one of the best in the world."
In the past, Ray has recognized Rollins as one of the top stars in WWE. For Rollins to reach the highest tier with night two main eventers like CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns, however, Ray recommended that he strengthen his emotional connection with the audience.
Ray Encourages Wrestlers To 'Do Something' If Unhappy With Their Standing
According to Ray, 80% of the WWE roster members are likely craving to be a night one WrestleMania headliner like Rollins someday. Whatever their standing is, though, Ray asserts that they have the power to change it by doing two simple things.
"As a wrestler, whenever I asked myself, 'Why am I not in this position? Why am I not getting these opportunities?' You know what I immediately did? Looked in the mirror," Ray said. "It's all on you, man. You have to maximize every opportunity. If you want to be the main event of night two, then go do something out there that forces them to make you the main event of night two."
Ray clarified that his statement was not personally directed at Rollins, but rather a blanket one for all pro wrestlers.
"If you're upset that you're only on the pre-show and you're not on WrestleMania, look in the mirror and do something about it so you can get off the pre-show and on to WrestleMania," he added.
WrestleMania 42 took WWE back to Las Vegas in April 2026, with Rollins featured in the third to last match—a singles encounter with GUNTHER—on the night one lineup. Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton rounded out the show with a collision over the Undisputed WWE Championship. Reigns and Punk finished night two with a battle over the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.