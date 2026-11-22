On paper, Seth Rollins has found himself in the WrestleMania main event slot on three different occasions: a mid-match Money in the Bank cash-in in 2015, a tag team bout pitting him and Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns and The Rock in 2024, and a triple threat also involving Reigns and CM Punk in 2025. Ask "The Visionary" himself, though, and he'll say that he's never truly experienced the grand stage spot.

That's exactly what Rollins did during a recent appearance on "The Kittle Things," with the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion explaining that he's yet to headline the second night of action, which serves as the formal conclusion of WrestleMania. And even when "The Show of Shows" stretched a single night in 2015, Rollins pointed out that he was not advertised for the main event world title match; instead, he infiltrated the scheduled clash between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to spontaneously elevate it to a triple threat.

Should Rollins want a "proper" showcase in the night two main event, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has suggested that a character tweak might give him a fighting chance to finally accomplish it. "The character isn't at the same level as the characters who have main evented night two in the past," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio."

"What is going to get you into the main event of night two, your actual wrestling ability in the middle of a ring when the bell rings or the character and the story that you're in? [Character]. Seth Rollins is a very, very, very, very accomplished wrestler. And if we were to whittle this down to just an in-ring pro wrestler, Seth is one of the best in the world."

In the past, Ray has recognized Rollins as one of the top stars in WWE. For Rollins to reach the highest tier with night two main eventers like CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns, however, Ray recommended that he strengthen his emotional connection with the audience.