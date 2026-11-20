Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has confirmed his attendance at the upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames event. The question is: what will his appearance entail?

One of the scenarios speculated by "Busted Open Radio" would involve "The Final Boss" helping fend off an attack on his Bloodline brethren either during or following their WarGames Match against the 946 stable. Should that scene indeed play out, however, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray insists that a payoff from Johnson must follow.

"If there is a beat down and The Rock comes out, then there needs to be some kind of an end-game to it," Ray said. "I have no problem if The Rock comes out, but there better be something on the horizon: a finish, an end-game, a way to wrap this all up, a final match against Roman [Reigns] in Saudi, a final match against Cody [Rhodes] in which Cody gets his victory back from WrestleMania 40. Anything. Listen, The Rock could come out in the middle of the show, say thank you, goodbye, and we could see Rock get in a car and then a helicopter and take off and leave so he's not there anymore. But I have no problem knowing that The Rock is there without him coming out, because this is not his fight anymore. This is not where he belongs anymore."

As Ray alluded to, Johnson was heavily involved in the Undisputed WWE Championship feud between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes in 2024, so much so that he pinned "The American Nightmare" during their tag bout on night one of WrestleMania 40. The next year, Johnson' mission to take Rhodes' "soul" then ended with Rhodes refusing and John Cena turning heel at WWE Elimination Chamber. Johnson, meanwhile, disappeared from WWE programming, claiming that he wanted to give Rhodes and Cena a greater spotlight heading into WrestleMania 41.