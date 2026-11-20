Bully Ray: WWE Needs 'Endgame' In Mind If The Rock Gets Involved At Survivor Series
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has confirmed his attendance at the upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames event. The question is: what will his appearance entail?
One of the scenarios speculated by "Busted Open Radio" would involve "The Final Boss" helping fend off an attack on his Bloodline brethren either during or following their WarGames Match against the 946 stable. Should that scene indeed play out, however, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray insists that a payoff from Johnson must follow.
"If there is a beat down and The Rock comes out, then there needs to be some kind of an end-game to it," Ray said. "I have no problem if The Rock comes out, but there better be something on the horizon: a finish, an end-game, a way to wrap this all up, a final match against Roman [Reigns] in Saudi, a final match against Cody [Rhodes] in which Cody gets his victory back from WrestleMania 40. Anything. Listen, The Rock could come out in the middle of the show, say thank you, goodbye, and we could see Rock get in a car and then a helicopter and take off and leave so he's not there anymore. But I have no problem knowing that The Rock is there without him coming out, because this is not his fight anymore. This is not where he belongs anymore."
As Ray alluded to, Johnson was heavily involved in the Undisputed WWE Championship feud between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes in 2024, so much so that he pinned "The American Nightmare" during their tag bout on night one of WrestleMania 40. The next year, Johnson' mission to take Rhodes' "soul" then ended with Rhodes refusing and John Cena turning heel at WWE Elimination Chamber. Johnson, meanwhile, disappeared from WWE programming, claiming that he wanted to give Rhodes and Cena a greater spotlight heading into WrestleMania 41.
Ray Acknowledges The 'Beauty Shot'
According to Ray, Johnson has left the WWE Universe "hanging too many times," which would make a potential follow-up from Survivor Series: WaGames all the more crucial. The former WWE Champion previously made a cameo at Bad Blood 2024 with the intention of contributing to a long-term story; many fans still consider it meaningless, however.
Earlier the same year, Johnson also teased a future match with Rhodes, only to later state that their personal rivalry didn't require an in-ring payoff.
As for Johnson's inherent story with his Bloodline family members, Ray acknowledges that WWE officials might see an opportunity that's seemingly too good for them to pass up at Survivor Series.
"If The Rock does come out, all of the focus and attention from The Bloodline and 946 now goes from ten men to one man. And what is that one man going to do? Just hit the ring and bump all of the 946 and stand there with his Bloodline and raise the hand? I mean, it is the WWE. It is the babyface territory. That's one hell of a beauty shot," Ray said.
At the November 28 premium live event in Houston, The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu) will take on 946's Royce Keys, Carmelo Hayes, Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, and Cruz Montana inside the grueling WarGames structure.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.