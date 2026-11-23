CM Punk is currently gearing up for a big Team USA vs. Team Mexico Survivor Series match this weekend, a team he'll be leading alongside Cody Rhodes. Instead, Punk is having to remind fans of something he has been consistent about for most of his career. On his Instagram story posted Monday, the first slide featured the photo of a cup of coffee, and a straight to the point message from the former Undisputed WWE Champion.

"Begging you please," Punk said. "Do not run up on people in the street and touch them. Fastest way to be sure to not get whatever it is you want."

Punk did not clarify what caused him to post this message, one that Punk has become all too familiar with delivering. During his infamous appearance on "The Art of Wrestling" podcast shortly after his first WWE stint, Punk bemoaned fans approaching him rudely in public asking for autographs, stating he would ignore such fans. Since returning to WWE in 2023, Punk has had to ask fans to respect boundaries on multiple occasions, first in 2024 and again in 2025.

Earlier this year, Punk was involved in two notable fan incidents during WrestleMania 42 weekend, a weekend that saw numerous complaints regarding the lax security around WWE stars. In one such incident, Punk was seen knocking the phone out of the hands of a fan that was harassing Punk's wife, AJ Lee, and WWE star Bayley. Audio from a call to police was later leaked, revealing another fan had claimed Punk assaulted them while trying to get an autograph. Police responded to the call, and Punk was allowed to leave without further incident.