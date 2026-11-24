Damian Priest has discussed his new project outside WWE as a voice actor and explained how it's a much easier gig for him.

Priest recently lent his voice to the animated comedy film, "Steps," released on Netflix on November 20, 2026. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion spoke on "Pro Wrestling & MMA Interviews with Me (Jimmy V3)" about his experience of working as a voice actor, and hoped to do more movies as well as continue his wrestling career.

"I love the entertainment business and whichever avenue that is. So whether it's voice acting, regular acting, WWE, you know, I really enjoy it," he began. "I like bringing emotion out of people just with actions and, you know, and bringing kind of like what steps is a fairy tale life to, you know, to make you forget and suspend disbelief and really get invested in something emotionally. I love it. So will it open doors? I hope so, but you know, it's not up to me, right? But it's looking promising, and I'm excited to continue this journey of, you know, working on my voice and feeling a lot less pain."

He emphasized that his current goal is to entertain the audience in whichever way he can, be it through pro wrestling or acting. Priest previously appeared in the 2020 short film "City-Crushing Monster" and is also set to lend his voice to the video game "Marvel Rivals," playing the character The Hood.

Back in WWE, Priest has moved on from his partnership — and subsequent feud — with R-Truth and is trying to claw his way back into the world title scene. He feels he could have had more than one title reign had he not been paired with Truth. There's also the possibility of him featuring in AAA, something he is eager to pursue whenever he gets time off from main roster programming.