AEW star Clark Connors has had quite the journey in the company since officially signing back at the beginning of the year following a January match on "AEW Collision." He's competed alongside fellow former NJPW talent David Finlay as The Dogs, with Gabe Kidd also once part of their stable, and now, the pair have teamed up with Jay White and The Cut.

Connors competed most recently in an Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Full Gear, and has also wrestled in Double or Nothing's Stadium Stampede bout, as well as a double chain match at Redemption. The star spoke with TMZ's "Inside the Ring" about his chaotic first year in Tony Khan's company.

"I've only been here for, I don't know, not even 10 months," he said of being one of the only men to compete in both of AEW's big, arena/stadium-wide bouts. "For a 'rookie' in this company, I feel pretty damn good. I feel pretty ready to go."

He compared his time in AEW to his first year in Japan, where he joked he was doing "about a thousand squats a day" and doing Manabu Nakanishi's laundry. Connors joked that what he's doing now is better than his first year getting paid in chankonabe, or a Japanese hot pot dish, in NJPW.

"Now, this year, I couldn't be happier," he said. "I think a lot of the American audience didn't necessarily have any idea who I am, and if [they did], it was from small little shots here and there. But, I got to show everybody that I am that dude. I'm proving it every week, week in and week out."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit TMZ's "Inside the Ring" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.