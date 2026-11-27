If you were looking for a definitive prediction for this match, you're out of luck. When it comes to the traditional five-on-five Survivor Series match pitting Team USA against Team Mexico, Wrestling Inc. is split right down the middle.

We can come up with good reasons why either side could win. First, looking at the lineup of Team USA, it's full of WWE heavy hitters who are typically on the winning side of whatever bout they're taking part in. CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and a returning Seth Rollins are particularly hard to bet against, while Je'Von Evans is a rising star, and LA Knight's only loss since July was against Roman Reigns.

On the other hand, there's a lot of clear discontent on that team, with Punk seething over the inclusion of his rival Rollins. Fans have speculated that WWE might be building towards Punk vs. Rhodes next year, perhaps at WrestleMania, and the two butting heads over a loss at this match could be a good way to kickstart that feud.

Plus, if Team Mexico were to win, it would serve a few different purposes. They're underdogs here, but all of them are already popular with fans. If they were to overcome the odds against such a tenured lineup, it could do a lot to push them even further into fan-favorite territory.

One thing that can be said for sure is that Team Mexico is much more tight-knit than its counterpart, which could be the deciding factor. Still, it's hard to bet against the star-studded opposition, so we'll be watching with bated breath to see what happens!

Written by Nick Miller