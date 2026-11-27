WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners
The time for has come. The leftovers have been put away, the in-laws have gone home, and the doors were busted bright and early the next morning, which means it's time for WWE's final major premium live event of 2026, Survivor Series: WarGames! This year's installment of the second-longest running WWE spectacle sees the return of the namesake Survivor Series match, with Cody Rhodes' Team USA facing off against the luchadores on Rey Mysterio's Team Mexico.
Of course, Survivor Series has been subtitled with the name of another iconic match for the past several years: WarGames! Roman Reigns' Bloodline will take on the upstart 946 faction, led by Royce Keys. On the women's side of things, Charlotte Flair leads Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, and Bayley against Fatal Influence, Jade Cargill, and Michin. And that's not all: Women's World Champion Liv Morgan puts her title on the line against fierce rival Becky Lynch!
Here's who Wrestling Inc. thinks is coming out on top at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026.
Survivor Series: Coin Toss (50%)
If you were looking for a definitive prediction for this match, you're out of luck. When it comes to the traditional five-on-five Survivor Series match pitting Team USA against Team Mexico, Wrestling Inc. is split right down the middle.
We can come up with good reasons why either side could win. First, looking at the lineup of Team USA, it's full of WWE heavy hitters who are typically on the winning side of whatever bout they're taking part in. CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and a returning Seth Rollins are particularly hard to bet against, while Je'Von Evans is a rising star, and LA Knight's only loss since July was against Roman Reigns.
On the other hand, there's a lot of clear discontent on that team, with Punk seething over the inclusion of his rival Rollins. Fans have speculated that WWE might be building towards Punk vs. Rhodes next year, perhaps at WrestleMania, and the two butting heads over a loss at this match could be a good way to kickstart that feud.
Plus, if Team Mexico were to win, it would serve a few different purposes. They're underdogs here, but all of them are already popular with fans. If they were to overcome the odds against such a tenured lineup, it could do a lot to push them even further into fan-favorite territory.
One thing that can be said for sure is that Team Mexico is much more tight-knit than its counterpart, which could be the deciding factor. Still, it's hard to bet against the star-studded opposition, so we'll be watching with bated breath to see what happens!
Written by Nick Miller
Women's WarGames Match: Flair, Vaquer, Bliss, Paxley, And Bayley (58%)
The women's WarGames match is a slightly more difficult one to predict, but just over half of us, at 58%, believe the babyface team of Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Stephanie Vaquer, Bayley, and Tatum Paxley will defeat Jade Cargill, Michin, and Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley, Lainey Reid, and Women's United States Champion Jacy Jayne. Giving the babyfaces a victory here would balance out the show a bit, considering our prediction for the men's bout.
Flair has been feuding with Cargill on-and-off for months, and Michin and B-Fab dethroned Bliss and Paxley for the Women's Tag Team Championships in a shock victory at the end of October. That's really where the storyline build for this match ends. Bayley and Cargill got in a backstage confrontation on an episode of "WWE Raw," adding Bayley to the babyface team, and Vaquer made her return following a reported illness on "WWE SmackDown" to also align herself with Flair's team. The addition of Bayley and Vaquer adds some extra star power to the bout, but in the end, it's relatively meaningless. WWE had to book a women's WarGames match for this show, and threw together some hot names, and some good in-ring workers, to make it happen.
There's not much in store for the winners of this match here either way, outside of bragging rights, so giving the bigger-name babyfaces a victory here makes sense to 58% of us. If Cargill and Jayne take the loss, especially, they may feel like they have something to prove against Flair and the other women of the blue brand, which could lead to at least an interesting story for the Women's United States title going into Wrestlepalooza and the end of the year.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan (67%)
WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan is set to defend her gold against Becky Lynch after their previous match for the title, back on October 26, ended in disqualification. It's the only title match on the Survivor Series card, and 67% of us believe that the "Greatest Women's World Champion of ALLLLL TIME!" is going to retain here.
There are three other huge matches that are going to capture fans' attention, and we feel like a title change here would be overshadowed, and Lynch deserves more if she's the woman meant to dethrone Morgan. That's not saying their bout and the in-ring action won't be good, but it's going up against two WarGames matches and an elimination match, now complete with a big story surrounding three of WWE's top guys. The Women's World Championship match feels like it's only set for Saturday to further a story. It also gives Morgan another defense, which we think is always a good thing.
An interesting pre-recorded promo segment aired on the go-home edition of "WWE Raw" on Monday, where Roxanne Perez appeared alongside Morgan to let Lynch know that she was standing beside the champion, after Lynch cut a scathing promo the week prior about how Morgan is holding "The Prodigy" back. There's always going to be interference in a scheduled Judgment Day match, but this segment made it seem like WWE is setting the framework for a future Morgan vs. Perez feud.
With the obvious involvement of Perez, and more than likely Raquel Rodriguez, we believe that Morgan is retaining here. It's not likely she'll see the last of Lynch, and Stephanie Vaquer is likely to get back into the title scene after competing in her first WarGames match, so her Wrestlepalooza storyline also could already be set.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Men's WarGames match: The 946 (67%)
Royce Keys had already been feuding with the Bloodline on "WWE Raw" before returning from injury paired with OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price), laying the framework for what would become the 946. Now also featuring Jaida Parker, Cruz Montana, and Carmelo Hayes, the foul faction has become a force with which to be reckoned on Monday nights and the weeks following its formation have been fraught with fracases, vehicular assault, arson, and all sorts of TV-PG mayhem.
Now, any combination of youth, speed, strength, agility, and experience can come together to become more than the sum of its parts, but when that group faces off against the Bloodline in a WarGames match, all bets are off. Roman Reigns' OG Bloodline is 2-0 in matches featuring this particular stipulation, first defeating the Brawlin' Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland) with Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre in 2022 and later settling internal struggles against Solo Sikoa's offshoot Bloodline in 2024.
Why did 67% of Wrestling Inc's respondents choose the 946, then? Well it only makes sense from a storytelling perspective. This heel faction is still on the rise and needs to dominate the Bloodline in order to establish credibility in its first big clash. Failing to pass this first big test will make them look more like the Nexus from years past.