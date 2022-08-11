Tony Khan On How Triple H's New Role Affects AEW And WWE Dynamic

"The challenge would be that I think we're more likely to compete for the same wrestlers, because I think that our vision of wrestling is probably a bit closer together than with his predecessor," Khan said. "I do think there are a lot of advantages, though. The shows they've been doing are generally better than the shows that they've been doing before the change, which is good for the wrestling business. It's a little bit different than what we've been going up against before, and in terms of me being the CEO of AEW, I see some positives and some negatives, but I see a lot of positives."

According to Khan, the positives involve lapsed or casual fans coming back to wrestling as a result of the changes in WWE — fans that could then become interested in AEW. "If you've been away from wrestling and you're a big fan of it, then there's a good chance you're very familiar with a lot of the top stars of AEW," he said, referencing former WWE stars like CM Punk, Jon Moxley, and Chris Jericho.Somebody who's stepping back in and watching wrestling again would have a lot of interest in that ... It poses some challenges, but I think there's a lot of positive things about what's happening in wrestling right now, too."

