Kevin Nash Praises Multiple Parts Of 8/15 Episode Of WWE Raw

The new narrative direction for WWE's flagship programming has been getting mostly positive reviews from fans ever since Triple H took over as head of creative. Similar responses are beginning to emerge from former talents, like WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash.

"RAW produces again," Nash wrote on Twitter. "Drew/KO. Lashley/A.J and Theory/Ziggler P.P.V worthy matches. Little things where guys are holding onto the ropes on the apron keep the action going and intensity high. This HHH guy seems to have an incredible grasp on this WRESTLING GAME. Keep bringing it!"

As Nash mentioned, several segments from "Raw" managed to dish out entertaining, realistic promos and full, lengthy matches with decisive winners. We again saw backstage segments with subtle chaos in the background until it led to a Dexter Lumis invasion that was thwarted by security. Many returns have been occurring as of late, including Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and the previously mentioned Lumis. Excitement is also building regarding who will show up next, with recent reports claiming Sasha Banks and Bray Wyatt may be back in the fold soon.

Another former member of the WWE family, referee Jimmy Korderas, recently shared his own thoughts on an episode of "Raw" creatively led by "The Game." He felt like the "subtle changes" helped everything flow better. "It's going to take some time to make some subtle changes, and I think Triple H will be the best one who can really integrate old-school pro wrestling with modern-day sports entertainment and combine the two in a way that will mesh well," Korderas said.