Triple H Comments On WWE SmackDown Debut Of NXT Tag Team

Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne were a last-minute addition to the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, and their success has impressed the man that brought them into the fold in the first place. Former head of "NXT" and current head of WWE creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque took to Twitter to comment on the duo's main roster debut.

"Seizing the moment," Levesque said simply, quote-tweeting the official WWE Twitter account's post about Dolin and Jayne moving on in the tournament.

Dolin and Jayne replaced Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark in their first round match in the tournament to crown new champions. Stark was injured on Tuesday during a WWE NXT Women's Championship match against champion Mandy Rose, while Lyons was simply referred to as "medically unavailable." Toxic Attraction went on to defeat Natalya & Sonya Deville on "WWE SmackDown" in their debut, a likely point of pride for the man that brought them into "WWE NXT" as developmental talent — Dolin in 2021, Jayne in 2020. The pair have been two-time "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions while backing up reigning "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose. Dolin and Jayne will compete in the semifinals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament on August 26.

Levesque took over the creative direction of WWE at the end of July, and in the time since, the televised product has seen the returns of numerous released stars, including Dakota Kai and Dexter Lumis. One of Levesque's changes also appears to be the renewed focus on the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship — with the titles dormant since May, when they were vacated by Sasha Banks and Naomi when they reportedly walked out of "WWE Raw," the long-awaited tournament to crown new champions was finally announced at the beginning of August.