Eddie Kingston Tells Former AEW Star 'Everyone's Gonna Regret Doubting You'

Former AEW wrestler and Dark Order member Stu Grayson may have been known as Player Dos at one time in his career, but he's proven time and time again that he's second to none in the ring. Many have expressed this sentiment over the years, but Eddie Kingston is the latest to sing his praises.

Following their main event match at C4 Wrestling's "Fighting Back: Wrestling With Cancer 11" in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, the Mad King grabbed a microphone and shared his opinion on his opponent. While the former CHIKARA Grand Champion is usually known for tearing down his adversaries on the mic — or on social media, like Kingston's insults toward CM Punk — he used his time to build up Grayson. "Everyone's gonna regret doubting you one day," said Kingston, via a video from Mr. Warren Hayes on Twitter. "I hope it's later tonight because, god, everything hurts."

According to C4's Twitter account, last night's installment of the annual event raised over $42,000 — totaling up to more than half $1 million since 2011 — for the Canadian Cancer Society. This is also the latest independent show to feature a barn-burner of a match from Stu Grayson since his departure from the All Elite Wrestling on May 4, 2022. The founding member of Dark Order couldn't come to terms on a new deal with Tony Khan's company earlier this year and became a free agent when his current deal expired.

Shortly after he left AEW, Grayson was joined by Alan "5" Angels, Colt Cabana, and Anna Jay as former members of the faction led by the late, great Brodie Lee and his son, Negative One. While Angels is currently making his rounds on the Indies, Cabana and Jay are still with AEW in some capacity, as they have appeared on Ring of Honor programming and alongside the Jericho Appreciation Society, respectively.