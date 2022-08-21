CM Punk Gives Update On His State Of Mind While Reflecting On One-Year Anniversary Of AEW Debut

CM Punk returned to pro wrestling on the August 20, 2021 edition of "AEW Rampage," after a seven-year hiatus. The not-so-secret pro wrestling comeback notoriously went down at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

A year later, on August 20, 2022, CM Punk took to Instagram to reflect on his AEW debut. Punk wrote, "One year ago began the best year of my professional career. Too many great moments, not enough space to post all the great pics. Rekindled passion, made new friends, reunited with old ones. Can't stop smiling, won't stop until the wheels fall off. Thank you most of all to all the fans who made it possible. I'm having the time of my life, as there's a drive into deep left field by Castellanos and that'll be a home run. And so that'll make it a 4-0 ballgame."

Punk is currently the AEW World Champion, though right after winning the title from "Hangman" Adam Page at Double Or Nothing in May, Punk was sidelined for several months due to a foot injury. Punk revealed his injury during the June 3 edition of "Rampage."

Punk returned to AEW during the August 10 edition of "Dynamite" and confronted Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW Undisputed World Championship is set for "Dynamite" this Wednesday.

Earlier this week, a Fightful report was released noting there appears to be some real-life backstage tension between Punk and AEW. The report stated that Punk had been unhappy backstage in AEW as of late and some backstage even thought he might quit the promotion. On top of that, Punk's opening promo from this week's "Dynamite" included elements that were not planned ahead of time, according to Dave Meltzer. During the promo, Punk called out Page and turned Page's popular catchphrase "Cowboy Sh-t" into "Coward Sh-t" after the former AEW Champion did not come to the ring to confront him. Apparently, Page and AEW were unaware Punk would be calling Page out.