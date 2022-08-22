Tonight's WWE Raw To Have 'Limited Commercials' For The Last Hour

TV commercials. You don't love them, but you have to live with them, and if you're a wrestling fan, you probably hate them even more. Although some shows have recently adopted picture-in-picture commercials, these ad breaks can still disrupt an action-packed contest.

However, according to Andrew Zarian, commercials may be something we don't have to worry about on tonight's episode of "WWE Raw." During the third hour of tonight's episode, the commercial breaks will be limited. What is going down during the third hour of the show is unknown, however, some fans are speculating that something big may be going down.

We already know that Trish Stratus is scheduled to make her return to "Raw" tonight in her hometown of Toronto, and Edge will be returning to in-ring action against Damian Priest. This will be the first time we'll see Edge step between the ropes for a match since the Hell in a Cell event back in June.

WWE is no stranger to changing up the commercial breaks. Earlier this month, the first '"Raw" of August went commercial-free for an entire hour. The same thing happened earlier this year when WWE had "Raw" air on SYFY due to the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Also lined up for "Raw" tonight is the start of the second round of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY will take on Alexa Bliss and Asuka. The four women are scheduled to be part of a six-woman tag team match at next month's Clash at the Castle event. Also, there are reportedly plans for more shenanigans involving Dexter Lumis tonight.