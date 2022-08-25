Briscoes On What's Next: 'We Ain't Done With FTR'

The Briscoes aren't done with Ring of Honor, and they're not done with FTR. "We're just ready to get cranked up even more," former ROH World Champion Jay Briscoe told MuscleManMalcolm. "We just did the last pay-per-view and we're just wondering what's next?"

"We ain't done with FTR," his brother Mark chimed in. The Briscoes had widely-acclaimed matches with the ROH, IWGP Heavyweight & AAA Tag Team Champions at Supercard of Honor and Death Before Dishonor, coming up on the losing end of both. "Ain't no way that it can be done. Ain't no way it can be done. So it's good that they done put the paper in front of us." The Briscoes recently re-signed with the promotion, now under the operation of AEW president Tony Khan. WarnerMedia executives were originally trepidatious about the controversial tag team, but there's no word on how that may have changed since the Warner Bros. Discovery merger.

The duo were asked about when they'll get another chance to challenge FTR. "Hopefully soon," Jay answered. "The sooner the better." There's currently no further ROH shows or pay-per-views announced, though ROH titles have been defended on "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage." "Now we gotta earn a shot," Mark noted, as the pair are 0-2 against Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler. "If we gotta earn shots, that's what we're gonna do, we're gonna earn 'em." Mark Briscoe recently welcomed a new son to his family, Murphy "Big Murph" Briscoe. Along with wrestling in Impact Wrestling, the pair recently wrestled The Von Erichs at Ric Flair's Last Match and won the GCW Tag Team Championships from Los Mazisos during GCW's Homecoming weekend.