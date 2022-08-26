Jericho Appreciation Society Member Comments On Eddie Kingston's AEW Suspension

Eddie Kingston has recently served a suspension by AEW following a backstage incident involving Sammy Guevara, and the news has got the wrestling world talking – including other members of the Jericho Appreciation Society. Matt Menard has taken to Twitter to give his thoughts on the matter, stating, "Been telling you for a year, Eddie Kingston is a b*tch. Do you believe me now?"

Of course, Kingston has been feuding with Chris Jericho and members of his faction for months now, which is ultimately how the storyline between him and Guevara began, with their rivalry starting when Kingston had thrown the former TNT Champion off the roof of Blood & Guts. Even though it was expected that the two men would compete at All Out next Sunday, they have not continued their angle on television because of a legitimate issue between them behind the scenes.

The altercation happened at AEW's "Quake By The Lake" tapings due to a promo that Guevara cut on his rival regarding Kingston's physique. This is something he took offense to and they then had to be separated backstage, with Kingston ultimately being suspended. He has since come out and admitted that he had acted unprofessional, while Guevara has given his side, which included him claiming this isn't the first time Kingston has shown anger.

It is unknown whether or not Kingston and Guevara are going to continue their storyline now that the suspension is over, but that remains to be seen whenever he returns to television. This was another situation that added to the recent reports of backstage drama within the company, which Tony Khan apparently addressed during a backstage talent meeting before "AEW Dynamite" this week.