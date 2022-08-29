Backstage News On Plans For Kurt Angle And Others On WWE Raw

We're less than a week away from WWE's Clash at the Castle event, and tonight's "WWE Raw" is the last stop for the red brand on the journey to Wales. It was previously advertised that WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle would return to WWE on tonight's "Raw," and that still looks to be the plan heading into the show. A new report from Fightful adds that early plans have Angle in a segment with Alpha Academy and The Street Profits, where he will ultimately drink milk with the former tag team champions, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford.

Fightful also provided some other details regarding tonight's show. As fans might expect, the story surrounding Dexter Lumis trying to invade "Raw" will continue this evening. Security guards meant to enhance the story are reportedly being set up at the arena, and Lumis and The Miz are confirmed for the "Raw" lineup tonight. Several motor vehicles are also being brought to the arena, but that has occurred for several weeks.

It's also been advertised that the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships finals will take place tonight when IYO SKY and Dakota Kai clash with Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez. Fightful's report says that as of Sunday, there was "a lot of pomp and circumstance" surrounding what the creative team wants to do with the match. It's noted that they wish "to make [the match] seem as important as they could." There's no word yet on what direction they will go with the outcome, but it is interesting that reports of Sasha Banks and Naomi returning to WWE's internal roster emerged earlier today, considering they are the ones who vacated the titles when they reportedly walked out of "Raw" back in May.