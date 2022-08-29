Dutch Mantell Believes Top WWE Heel Is About To Turn Babyface

WWE has been pushing Roman Reigns as their top guy for years, however, now more than ever the Tribal Chief is seen as such. Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for 725+ days, approaching two years soon, a feat that has not been accomplished in WWE since Hulk Hogan did such decades ago. Reigns has played the heel role for his entire reign, with this coming following "The Big Dog's" face run from 2014 to early 2020 that was not always so accepted by fans. However, some, such as Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter in WWE, may not see the current situation lasting much longer.

"I think Triple H sees something in [Karrion Kross]," former WWE manager Mantell said appearing on "Sportskeeda." "I think they're getting Roman Reigns ready to turn [face]. If they get some heels like Kross, get him hot, then they can turn Roman and hurt him or whatever. Let him go out and then come back and start a big, a big angle with Kross."

Kross, who was originally released from the company on November 4, 2021, was brought back by Triple H following The Game becoming the new Head of Talent Relations following the termination of John Laurinaitis' contract. In his first night back with the company, Kross attacked Drew McIntyre, who is the current number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Kross will make his in-ring WWE return this Friday on "Smackdown," which has already been taped. Reigns has his 24th title defense coming up against McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on September 3 in Cardiff, Wales.

