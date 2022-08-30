Backstage News On How The USA Network Feels About Recent WWE Creative Changes

It has largely been good times for WWE since Vince McMahon announced his retirement and the company was taken over by Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as co-CEOs, with Triple H now serving as Head of Creative. Not only is talent reportedly happier than they've been in some time, but business is looking good too, with attendance and ratings both on the rise. So it only makes sense that the USA Network would be very happy with the changes going on in WWE as well.

According to Fightful Select, sources within the USA Network and NBC Universal are thrilled with the performance of "Raw" on USA. One source told Fightful that "Raw's" current numbers are more in line with what USA expected when WWE's deal was extended, though the source noted that the pandemic had led to a major change in expectations. The source also told Fightful that, even after the strong rating "Raw" pulled following SummerSlam, the show was not expected to draw similar numbers since. Instead, "Raw" has continued the momentum, posting another strong rating for this week's episode.