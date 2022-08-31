Ricky Starks Shoots On Why He Hates Backstage 'Drama Stuff' That Piques Interest

Over the past few weeks, stories have emerged regarding backstage turmoil in AEW, from heat to near backstage fights to heat on Thunder Rosa. How much of that is a snapshot into the AEW backstage environment and how much is overblown remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: "Absolute" Ricky Starks is not a fan of drama in the slightest.

In an appearance on the "Battleground Podcast," the AEW star discussed the changes in the AEW locker room and why he hates backstage drama, while also attempting to downplay just how serious the issues actually are.

"The locker room has definitely changed," Starks said. "Where we were once really, really close, we've expanded that. And we're still close, but we just have more people in the family now, more people that sit at the table. I definitely think that the drama of the backstage stuff, while it does pique the interest of people online and whatnot, I f*****g hate it. And the reason I hate it is because it kind of overshadows the stuff that happens on TV. And for that, I'd rather not be involved with it. But we have people backstage that have loose lips, and that's what happens. And now we have created this scenario where we have all the rumors and speculation. Because that's all it is. I promise you, what you read is not necessarily true."

Onscreen, Starks is currently embroiled in a feud with former tag team partner Powerhouse Hobbs, who betrayed Starks in late July. The two will go one on one this Sunday at AEW All Out.

