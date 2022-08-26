Another AEW Star Weighs In On Eddie Kingston/Sammy Guevara Situation

You may not have heard this, but things got pretty heated between Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara recently. An altercation between the two occurred during AEW's TV tapings in Minnesota weeks ago, resulting in Kingston being briefly suspended. Following reports of the altercation hitting the newscycle, both Kingston and Guevara came forward with statements, seemingly putting the issue to rest. Unless you're Miro.

On Twitter Friday morning, "The Redeemer" responded to a tweet from Kingston, urging fans to leave Guevara, who he referred to as a kid, alone and to put the issue to rest.

"Kid= fighting words," Miro tweeted. "I'm no comish but We need this resolved in ring ASAP."

Miro's attempt to stir the pot is interesting, considering his history with both Kingston and Guevara. It was a little less than a year ago when Miro, then TNT Champion, successfully defended the title against Kingston in the opening match of AEW All Out. Not long after, Miro would drop the TNT Title in the main event of the September 29 episode of "Dynamite", losing to, you guessed it, Sammy Guevara.

The backstage confrontation between Guevara and Kingston has led to many wondering if the planned match between the two for AEW All Out will still be taking place. More answers on that front may be revealed tonight on "AEW Rampage," when Guevara and his wife, Tay Melo, battle Kington's allies Ruby Soho and Ortiz in a mixed tag team match. Though Guevara and Melo are the current AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions, the titles do not appear to be on the line for this match.