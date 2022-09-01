Backstage News On W. Morrissey's AEW Future

Last night's episode of "AEW Dynamite" featured many things, including the surprising return to the company of W. Morrissey. The Artist Formerly Known as Big Cass arrived on the scene in the first hour of "Dynamite", laying out all four members of the Wingmen and then leaving with Stokley Hathaway, suggesting that this appearance was more than just a one-off. And as a new report tells it, it is, in fact, more than a one-off.

Fightful Select is reporting that Morrissey is currently scheduled to appear on next week's edition of "AEW Dynamite", taking place in Buffalo, New York. No other appearances, or details on Morrissey's potential contract with AEW, were revealed. It should be noted that Morrissey is a native of Queens, New York, and his reappearance in AEW comes only weeks before the promotion is set to return to Queens, where they'll run the second edition of "AEW Grand Slam" from Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Morrissey had most recently been seen in Impact Wrestling, where the former WWE star was credited for turning his career around following a battle with alcohol addiction. He left the promotion in early June, with Fightful noting that those in Impact had been told Morrissey would be moving on. Those sources further told Fightful however that they had no idea whether that meant the former Big Cass would be joining AEW or rejoining WWE, where he worked from 2011 to 2018.

Shortly before his Impact departure, Morrissey made his first, and at the time thought to be only, appearance for AEW back on the May 4 episode of "Dynamite." Brought in as hired muscle by MJF, Morrissey took on Wardlow in singles action, ultimately coming up short despite a solid effort.